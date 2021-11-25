Rihanna wears charms with a spectacular opening in her dress | INSTAGRAM

Among celebrities there is always a favorite of Internet users, Rihanna has earned that place in the hearts of many users and in addition to being admirers of her excellent music and now her great talent for music. fashion designThey have always been admiring her excellent figure and of course her great way of modeling.

As you probably already know, she has not released a new album for more than five years, but that does not prevent her fans from continuing to remember her every day and in social networks Many of them have dedicated themselves to creating pages where they collect only the best images of the Barbadian.

That is why on this occasion we will bring you some photographs that their fans consider to be some of the best that exist on the Internet, it is about the occasion in which they attended an event with a dress that has a spectacular opening at the rear, so we could practically appreciate a bit of their looming charms and that flirty line that divides them.

In addition, the set is made with a fabric that seems metallic due to its tone, however it is a very elegant fabric that she herself decided to use to attract a little more attention than usual, because use any set that is always the center of the looks.

In the photos we can also see that he wore a hairstyle that favors his face a lot, a face that is the favorite of many people and that manages to transmit that security and confidence that he has and that he carries in every moment of his life.

Rihanna proves that she is also an excellent model.

In addition to these salvageable photos we have other good news and that is that I recently released her studio albums as vinyl, so she confessed that she is not retired from music and that she may have her triumphant return very soon.

His fans could not believe it, many thought that he had already left the music industry to dedicate himself to fashion and design, however, there is still the probability that he will launch a new success as in his time ‘Umbrella’ was.

For that reason, Show News we recommend that you keep an eye on our page so that you find out the moment that announcement is made and of course also any other interesting news that arises around this famous native of Barbados, which will continue to surprise her audience. both with his Savage x Fenty catwalks on Amazon Prime Video and with his other projects.