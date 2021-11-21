Rihanna wears nothing under her yellow blouse and fans are delighted | INSTAGRAM

The singer and now fashion designerRihanna is a public figure who does not care much about what they say about her, being also a representative of the idea that if you feel comfortable you can use any set of clothing.

This time it is a snapshot that her loyal fans shared in a fan account where they are compiling the best moments of the artist from Barbados, who has participated in many photo shoots and of course has been captured on many red carpets.

In this song the entertainment piece shows us the businesswoman walking the red carpet of one of her own catwalks, Savage x Fenty, The company with which he managed to break through the world of fashion, one of his passions that he has been taking advantage of thanks to his fame.

Although the singer very much enjoys singing and appearing on stage to be enterprising It is one of her strongest ideals and since she had the opportunity to take advantage of her popularity to achieve it, she has been focused for more than five years.

In the photo we can see that the young man attended his event with all the attitude, wearing only a yellow blouse and nothing else underneath it, so his charms and beauty were highlighted on the fabric and in front of the cameras that they were present.

CLICK HERE TO SEE THE COQUET PHOTO



Rihanna looks beautiful on camera at all times.

Many users wondered if Rihanna would ever release a musical release again and recently she gave us the pleasant news of what the relaunch of her studio albums in vinyl form had done, in addition to admitting that the music is not withdrawn, only a small break.

After this reason that Internet users are very happy excited about a possible return of Rihanna to the stage and of course also the possibility of launching some new record material, however, so far we do not have an estimated date for this to happen.

We will have to continue to monitor any statement on your part in this regard, however, for the moment we can continue to enjoy your catwalks on Amazon Prime Video where you have guests of international stature and so we recommend you also stay on Show News to find out all the news about Rihanna.