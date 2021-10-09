North American Bitcoin digital mining giant Riot Blockchain quadrupled its mining capacity during the month of September on a yearly basis. In this way, the firm generated 406 bitcoins during that month, which translates into a growth of 336% compared to September 2020. According to company data, last year the amount of BTC mined was 91 BTC in September.

On the other hand, the mining firm has more than 25 thousand state-of-the-art machines, which gives it an enviable hash power. For less than two years, this company, which is listed on the New York Stock Exchange, has been buying large batches of machines from major manufacturers. It is currently constituted as one of the giants of the sector together with Marathon, Core Scientific and others.

For its part, so far this year, the firm’s Bitcoin production is 2,457 BTC. In the same time span in 2020, the production was 731 bitcoins. With this, the firm is consolidated as one of the most important in its area. Likewise, it stands out as one of those with the highest growth rate.

Riot Blockchain stands out for its mining capacity

The mining capacity of the Riot Blockchain company is one of the most powerful in the world. It is noted that the company is one of the pioneers in the decentralization of Bitcoin mining outside of China. It should be remembered that until the beginning of this year 2021, the Asian country was the world epicenter of this business.

With the new measures and regulations against cryptocurrencies, mining was prohibited within the Chinese territory. Since then, Western countries such as Canada or the United States are gaining more prominence. Currently the hashrate seems to be recovering after the fall represented by the repressive measures in Beijing.

As regards the aforementioned mining company, it took advantage of the low difficulty of the network to increase its production. The firm ensures that it has more than 3,500 bitcoins stored, which were produced by itself with its mining infrastructure.

In this way, the Riot Blockchain company is in one of its best stages and which is taking advantage of all its mining power. The current increase in the price of Bitcoin, allows its valuation to increase considerably. Regarding the hash power of the signature, it amounts to 2.6 EH / s.

Riot Blockchain mining power, consolidates it as one of the leaders in its area. In addition, it allows you to increase your income.

The new projects of the company

It is expected that in the coming months the generation capacity of the company will improve with the increase of the hash power. In this sense, new projects aimed at this end stand out. The biggest of them is the adaptation of the new Whinstone farm, which it acquired last April.

It is the largest mining farm in the West. It was bought for an approximate price of 650 million dollars at that time. Now, the training of this farm to bring it up to Riot’s demands is underway.

The mining power of the Riot Blockchain, will thus experience one of the most monumental increases. Especially for 2022, when the installation of some 85,000 mining equipment purchased from the manufacturer Bitmain begins. These ASICs are varied models of the latest S19 series.

