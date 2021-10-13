As Bitcoin approaches 57k, the entire crypto market is being dragged higher. Ripple (XRP) is not missing the bullish sentiment, and has already managed to overcome the psychological barrier of $ 1.

At the time of this writing XRP is trading at $ 1.10, accumulating a 5.33% loss, but still maintaining a 1.76% gain during the last 7 days.

The positivism in the market of this cryptocurrency is not being as much as in others, however, it is still a market leader thanks to its $ 51,000 million in capitalization, so it could continue to benefit as a new general bullish rally unfolds. .

Also, some good news about the Ripple project could be giving price strength in the near future.

That news includes the launch of a $ 250 million fund for the development of NTFs based on the XRP Ledger chain (quite bullish announcement), a partnership with Nelnet to promote solar-based projects, and collaboration with the Qatar National Bank Group to provide a better border payment system in Qatar.

Ripple technical analysis after recovering the $ 1

On the daily candlestick chart we see that the price of XRP is engulfed in an uptrend, thanks to ever higher lows and highs.

Today Ripple is making a pullback, which appears to have found support at the $ 1 price.

Now a new short-term bullish momentum is most likely to start next. To confirm this, the price resistance at $ 1.16 must be broken, which would clear the ground to $ 1.38.

Weekly chart

From this time frame we also note that bulls are the dominant force. Here a support at $ 0.94 was the bottom before Ripple recovered the price of $ 1.

There is now a chance that a new medium-term momentum is in the works, and this could push XRP towards a new yearly high of over $ 2.00.

At the moment it is not confirmed that a new impulse with such force has begun. To do this, the resistance at $ 1.32 must be broken.

Otherwise, if the support at $ 0.94 is lost, then we could see selling to $ 0.69. For now this is an unlikely scenario.

Ripple recovers the psychological price to $ 1. Chart Source: TradingView.

All our publications are informative, so in no case should they be followed as investment advice.

Did you like the content? Share it

Related