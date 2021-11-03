Something that not many know is that Walter Nelson had a stint at the Hurricane Lower and Atlanta. “Yes, I started in Novena at the Globe and after In Fifth or Fourth in Atlanta I left because my old man died of a heart attack. I had to start work. My mother worked in a goal and if I did not start we would not have enough money. I played 5 and I think it gave me to get there. But, well, I started in journalism that I loved since I was little ”. And he started on Radio Rivadavia in the 70s, where he played a field and covered boxing fights, his other great passion. Today, this Uruguayan, who is about to reach 50 years of profession, works in La Red and in America and says that He has a “broken heart” for his love for Argentina, where he met his wife and was able to develop his journalistic career.

-Now you participated in the Maradona series. What do you think of the criticism it received?

–There are always some errors in the series. The main thing is to analyze the essence of the protagonist who is very strong and it seems to me that in that it is very well done.

-And you have a tattoo of Diego …

-I did it in February 2020. I felt that it was something that he owed me because of the admiration I have had for him since I met him. He never saw it. Anyway, I did not have any thorn because I did it for myself, not to show him and tell him: “Look what I did to myself.” He knew the affection and affection she had for him. I made him and his father enter Luna Park when I played in Boca because they were fans. With Diego we liked the same boxers, those with a lot of technique like Gustavo Ballas and Mano de Piedra Durán …

-How did your relationship with him start?

-Diego appeared in Argentinos and immediately on La Red they sent me to make notes for him. As I knew he lived on Lascano Street, I waited for him at the door and we made the note when he left for practice. I lived many things with him without being friends. It was a loving relationship.

-And what do you remember about Diego de Argentinos?

–That was the best Diego, a monstrous thing, he flew, he couldn’t believe the things he did. Anyway, in Napoli not to mention, he fell in the right place, with passionate people like he was. In Barcelona they fractured his ankle and he had a lot of problems but I don’t think he would have ever left. There are things that he did that I did not see anyone do and that I am privileged to have also seen Pele, Messi and sensational decades of Argentine football. Today there is a lack of great figures and especially players with personality and unbalancing here. There are few dribblers, a lot is played backwards and sides.

-How do you handle his absence?

–There is not a day in which I do not remember it, because something always appears, an image, a comment. It is very difficult to abstract from the memory of Diego. For us it will be eternal. Diego’s personal life was tumultuous, tremendous, at one point it was hell. But I am left with the player Diego, the one who gave me so much happiness. With his dribbling, fantasy, personality and heart, which was as gigantic as his football. They went hand in hand. The team was put on his shoulder and only the game defined for you. Sight, today Diego would throw out two opponent’s players per game. If he was kicked to the ground. I am not questioning the prestige and quality of Messi, but Leo was beaten 20% of what they gave Diego … He was crazy about the national team, he was capable of playing on crutches. Because, he suffered a lot when he was left out of the 78 World Cup. It is a stain that was never removed even if he did not say it out of respect for Menotti.

-What do you remember the most with him?

-A lot of moments. Between them once I touched him on the shoulder, something he hated. I did it on purpose. He was on his back. He turned to bitch me and when he saw me, he just stopped there. “You were going to bitch me huh,” I said. He laughed and replied: “How do you know me?”

-Is the local tournament defined?

-I dont know. The games must be played. Yes, River has an important advantage to be champion, also knowing the team that it is and that Gallardo is there. Now, mathematically he’s not a champion yet, let’s not fuck around. On the last date he tied with Estudiantes and won Talleres …

-What did you think about Riquelme taking the players off the bus after the defeat with Gimnasia?

-I dindt like it at all. If you are vice of a club you have to take care of the forms. You can’t go over the technician, who is the one who has the right to lock them in the locker room and tell them what they want. AND Roman has the right to say what he wants too, but not in that place and time. He took the place out of Battaglia. The kids have a fundamental game against Argentines and if they play badly they will be terrified: “Now this one comes to challenge us …”. If you go over the technician, what is it for? Riquelme in Boca is the president, the vice, the Council and, if he wants, he becomes a technician with what he did. But he didn’t think with a cool head, it was hot as a pipe.

-How do you see the arbitration of Argentine soccer?

–There is impunity. I don’t know what happens. “You have to benefit this team and harm the other,” should be. The truth is, there are gross mistakes that make you suspect everything.

-How do you see Maravilla Martinez? And do you think Charlo will give Castaño revenge?

–Maravilla is a competitive animal like Messi and Ronaldo. He wants to be champion again and Murata, who has the WBA title, is accessible. Maravilla’s biggest rival to be world champion is him. Afterwards, I think Charlo will give revenge to Chestnut, who is a sensational boxer with a lot of heart. But He should fight in welterweight because in super welterweight it gives advantages.

A Maradonean coincidence. Walter met his wife at a graduation party in Villa Devoto when Diego was 11 years old. Of not believing …

