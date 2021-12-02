RiseNY is the newest attraction in New York City, which promises to explore every major location in the Big Apple. and from the heights.

It is an innovative experience, which could become a success among national and foreign travelers, which combines galleries of museum exhibits with an intense stroll.

What is the experience like at RiseNY?

At RiseNY, visitors can experience the ultimate sensation of flight as they soar above New York City., that is, it is a flight simulator.

The trip takes place in a world-class 46-seat theater, which offers visitors of all ages a unique “bird’s eye view” tour of the Big Apple.

View from the RiseNY simulator. (Photo: Courtesy RiseNY)

Once visitors are on board inside the dome, they will experience the 180-degree, 40-foot projection with 8k aerial imagery, creating a sense of flight.

They soar 30 feet off the ground, hovering with their feet dangling as they gaze at the New York landmarks.

The trip will include a full-motion seat, which rotates and flies in the wind, mist, and scents to enhance the visitor experience.

You will be lifted 30 feet off the ground and suspended with your feet dangling. (Photo: Courtesy RiseNY)

To further evoke the spirit of being in New York City, the trip includes a band headlined by Taylor Swift’s “Welcome to New York” and Frank Sinatra’s “Theme From New York”.

The experience begins with a captivating film from award-winning documentary filmmakers Ric Burns and James Sanders. The film is narrated by actor Jeff Goldblum and will show the history of New York, specifically, Times Square and its global impact.

Here you can see the video of Ric Burns and James Sanders. (Photo: Courtesy RiseNY)

Visitors begin their journey in a recreation of the city’s first subway station at City Hall, circa 1904, and will conclude with a current subway car that will virtually transport them around the city.

The journey continues through the vibrant evolution of New York pop culture to see its indelible impact on the world, with seven distinctive themed galleries including Finance, Skyline, Tv / Radio, Fashion, Music, Broadway, Film and more.

Some of the highlights visitors can see are Madonna’s custom Keith Haring jacket and Beyonce’s Bill Blass-designed dress.

When is RiseNY opening and what days will it be open?

The city’s new attraction opens December 15 at 160 West 45th Street and will be open every day except Tuesday.

· The hours are from 10 am to 8 pm on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.

· On Fridays and Saturdays it will be open from 10 in the morning to 10 at night.

· The last tickets are sold 60 minutes before closing.

Where can I buy my tickets?

RiseNY tickets start at $ 24, but specially priced tickets are available for children under 12, seniors 65, students with ID, veterans, and acting members of the military.

You can buy your tickets HERE.

