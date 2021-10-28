10/28/2021 at 10:11 AM CEST

Rafa bernardo

The Labor Force Survey (EPA) for the third quarter of the year has not only been positive (employment usually behaves well normally in the summer months) but it has also made it possible to overcome a milestone that had not been reached in a decade: the barrier of the 20 million employed. According to data from the National Institute of Statistics (INE) with the increase in 359,300 jobs registered between July and September, the total number of people with work reached 20,031,000; Similar figures were not seen since before the financial crisis, in the last quarter of 2008.

Furthermore, unemployment fell significantly (-127,100 people), bringing the total number of unemployed to 3,416,700; the combination of employed and unemployed yields an unemployment rate of 14.57%, seven tenths less than the previous quarter.

Light rise

And yet these positive figures are obscured by another data that the INE has also provided this Thursday: that of the prices of October, which rose one and a half points compared to the previous month and thus reaches an annual rate of 5.5%, the highest since 1992, and the tenth consecutive increase. Although the data is a leading indicator and the details will be known in two weeks, it is already known that the main culprit of this increase is the rise in electricity, and fuel has also contributed.

Core inflation, which measures the evolution of prices without counting the most volatile components (energy and unprocessed food), stood at 1.4%, a gap of more than 4 points with the general index, something that is unprecedented in the entire historical series, which begins in 1986.