It is no secret to anyone that the times we are living are not entirely good, since COVID-19 and its new variants have caused the pandemic to spread much more than previously thought.

And it is that vaccines have come to give that new light of hope at the end of the road, because it is a new way out to return to that reality that we all knew.

Everything that we knew as romance, has had to be transformed into a virtual life that many have not been able to bear, and that coupled with the difficult economic crisis that has arisen.

However, it is in our hands to decide what is the future we want to achieve it, we must be guided by faith and take advantage of the energy of the most magical month of the whole year.

December is governed by the light and warmth of Christmas, so we could take advantage of each facet and with it do some rituals to help our luck to get what we want.

Here we tell you how to attract the best of Christmas.

And it is that in addition to enjoying in the company of loved ones, the holidays invite us to renew the energy, faith and hope that inhabit our hearts.

For this reason you must blindly believe and hold on to the things you want for yourself, and here we leave you some rituals to attract love and abundance for your 2022, take advantage of the energy and magic of Christmas.

Ritual for good vibes and energy

It should be noted that the important thing about this ritual is the faith with which you perform it, so use the afternoon of December 24 to ask the Universe to take away all the bad and attract all the good for us and our affections.

If you are the host for the Christmas dinner, prepare an altar with a white candle and a glass of water; When lighting the candle, we repeat three times: “May on this special day, in this house, between all the good things and all the bad things come out for me and for those I love. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Take advantage of all the magic of Christmas Eve.

Once the candle burns out, open all the windows in the house for a few minutes to ventilate and let out everything bad and with your left hand sprinkle the water from the glass in a pot or place with soil.

Ritual for abundance

This ritual must be done on December 25 in the morning, in a quiet environment where you can prepare an altar with a yellow candle, a cinnamon incense, a handful of coarse salt and three bay leaves tied with a yellow ribbon to its side.

Once it is ready, you must light the incense and then the candle, and when lighting it, visualize yourself for a few seconds wrapped in yellow or gold and then, looking at the fire, repeat:

“Wealth flows to me. It reaches me and gives me an abundance and prosperity that are here to stay in my life and that of my loved ones. Thank you, thank you, thank you.”

Yellow will fill your 2022 with money.

When you finish, close your eyes and imagine again, for a few minutes, surrounded by yellow or gold. When the candle goes out, bury the handful of salt in a pot or place with soil, while the bay leaves and keep them in a personal drawer.

Ritual for love

Do this ritual on the night of December 25 and prepare an altar with a pink candle (if you want to find love) or red (if you want to strengthen passion), with two sticks of cinnamon and a ribbon of the same color as the candle.

Then on a white paper, write the name of the person you are interested in and also place it on the altar and when lighting the candle, repeat the phrase three times: “On this special date, I ask the Universe to allow me to live a good love with (person’s name). Thank you, thank you, thank you. ”

Once the candle goes out, tie the two cinnamon sticks next to the paper on which you wrote the name with the ribbon and keep it in a personal drawer until it is done.

You will have all the love in 2022 if you do it in faith.

