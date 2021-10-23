Canadian-adopted Colombian Oscar “Kaboom” Rivas scored a victory via UD to lift the World Boxing Council’s new Bridgerweight crown, defeating intrepid and courageous Nova Scotia fighter Ryan “Bruiser” Rozicki, who had him fight every inch on the way to achieving it in a fabulous power-to-power match at Montreal’s lavishly restored L`Olympia Theater.

They both made the new division proud and have established a glorious legacy of boxing’s 18th division, with an effervescent fight that will be long remembered.

After Bryant Jennings was unable to compete due to country restrictions, Ryan accepted the fight just three weeks early, but he was not an easy substitute. Nor was he there to offset the numbers. Ambitious and hungry, he fought with all his heart against the biggest, strongest and most powerful man, crediting himself splendidly. He may have lost his undefeated record, but because of Jove, he has gained new fans and great respect.

At the official weigh-in, Ryan, the tallest and slimmest, registered two hundred and three pounds. While Oscar, shorter but sturdier, with a wider backrest, weighed in at two hundred and twenty-two pounds, just two pounds within the 224-pound limit, and as the fight progressed, the extra weight turned out to be a distinct advantage for him.

So far Ryan, who is now 13-1, 13 KO`s, had fought forty-three rounds and never got past sixth. While Oscar is more experienced, now 28-1, 19 KO`s has fought one hundred and twenty-two rounds and knows what it’s like to go the full distance.

While sportingly touching their gloves just before the action began, referee Mike Griffin wished them both luck by saying, “God bless you both.” Many fights are euphemistically called by the epithet “War.” This one really lived up to the description that is often used and sometimes applied casually. Ryan in black gloves was using his jab to then go into the distance. He threw a right uppercut but then came a near seismic shock from Oscar in yellow gloves, who landed a huge short right hand, which shook Ryan up to his boots, just a couple seconds before the bell.

Ryan was using his left jab early in the second, but was again caught with a big right hand. They both exchanged uppercuts and then Oscar unleashed another big right hand, which Ryan took well, showing great physical conditioning. Ryan started to spread out in the third, bringing Oscar closer to the body, followed by a right uppercut. Ryan didn’t back down and defended himself enthusiastically.

Another short right hand hurt Ryan in the fourth and he responded with a clever left hook, but his punches didn’t have the same vibrant influence. He was caught by another right and responded with a left to right combination. Ryan wasn’t using his longer reach, preferring to pack Oscar, to prevent him from getting mid-range leverage on his punches, which has previously proven so destructively effective. More of the same in the fifth and Ryan’s nose started to bleed a lot. Although well assisted by his corner, he would continue to bleed for the rest of the fight. Oscar landed more accurately and frequently in sixth. The close-range war of attrition had made him open his mouth at times, to inhale deep currents of air and oxygen.

Ryan got into serious trouble in the seventh. Oscar launched a searing attack with a strong left foot to the head, followed by an even stronger punch to the right and a right uppercut that snapped Ryan’s head back. He trudged back to his corner after the bell rang with a slow, pounded… but cheeky gait.

Securing in the eighth with a heavier Oscar that forced Ryan onto the ropes with Ryan looking tired, but magnificently defiant, wisely keeping his gloves up. More pressure from Oscar in the ninth with a left jab and a right hook that rocked Ryan through the guard and went straight in. In the 10th, short but effective left jabs and a left to Oscar’s liver, only to be caught with a left-to-right combination and a strong right hand from Ryan.

Oscar really tried to finish it in the eleventh. He landed a powerful left hook, followed by a great right hook, seriously hurting Ryan, but regrouped and kept fighting, only to be caught with a slightly less powerful short punch right to the head.

In the twelfth and final round, Oscar attacked with his right hands, but he already looked very tired and was pushed to the mat in an unusual way. Ryan released his hands and was caught with a right hand and pulled back to the ropes. Willing to try to end things and snatch it from the embers in the final seconds, as he had done before against Bryant, Oscar threw a right and left uppercut, but Ryan, who was seriously injured in the left forehead by these blows , kept exchanging until the end, Ryan fought until the bell. They both embraced and held each other’s right arm up. A much appreciated display of tremendous sportsmanship, sincere and respectful.

After the result was announced and embraced with fervor by his team, Oscar allowed himself a wide, dazzling smile. He initially put the Green and Gold Belt around his waist upside down, but this was instantly rectified. The fans enthusiastically cheered on both of them, and OMG, they both deserved it!

What a spectacular first bridgerweight championship fight.

(Photos: Supplied)