12/12/2021 at 06:37 CET

. / Buenos Aires

River Plate drew 1-1 at home against Atlético Tucumán in his last presentation of a campaign that had already consecrated him champion two days ago and that rounded off with 54 points, the product of 16 wins, six draws and just three defeats. Yonathan Cabral opened the account for the local team from Tucumán, but Julián Álvarez reached his eighteenth goal of the contest to decree the final result of a draw and prevent the champion from adding his second consecutive defeat. The ‘Millionaire’, who had already achieved the title days before the end of the contest, will now wait for the Champions Trophy next Saturday in Santiago del Estero against Colón de Santa Fe, winner of the Professional League Cup, in what will be the last official game of the season. After the confirmation of Marcelo Gallardo’s continuity as coach for 2022, River will seek to end the year with a new title before starting his vacation.

Justly Colon this Saturday fell 3-0 against Unión as a visitor in a new edition of the Santa Fe classic that allowed ‘Tatengue’, in addition, to stay with one of the last places for the South American Cup 2022, a tournament that will be played for the second time in its history. The other position for this tournament that remained to be defined was left for Racing Club, that this saturday won 2-1 against Godoy Cruz and secured its international competition for next year. Joaquín Correa scored the two goals for the ‘Academia’ on a very special day because it marked the goodbye of a symbol of the club like Lisandro ‘Licha’ López and another reference like Darío Cvitanich, who will continue their careers but without the albiceleste jacket.

In another relevant duel this Saturday, Boca Juniors beat Central Córdoba 8-1 From Santiago del Estero on a night marked by the recent celebration of the conquest of the Argentine Cup and the prelude to the celebration of the fan ‘xeneize’, which is commemorated every December 12. Cristian Pavón -in duplicate-, Eduardo Salvio, the youthful Exequiel Zeballlos -of a penalty-, Diego González, Eros Mancuso, Luis Vázquez and the Colombian Sebastián Villa scored Boca’s goals, while Milton Giménez scored the only loser. After the completion of this tournament, Boca will travel to Saudi Arabia where next Tuesday they will face Barcelona at the King Saud University stadium in Riyadh in the first edition of the Maradona Cup.

In addition, Hurricane beat Rosario Central 1-4 as a visitor, Patronato and Gimnasia drew without opening the scoreboard and Argentinos Juniors won 2-0 against Sarmiento de Junín.

On Friday, at the beginning of this 26th and final matchday, Platense had defeated Vélez Sarsfield 3-2, while Martín Palermo’s Aldosivi had won 2-3 against Estudiantes de La Plata. This Sunday there will be three matches: San Lorenzo-Newell’s Old Boys, Defensa y Justicia-Lanús and Talleres de Córdoba-Independiente, while on Monday the Banfield-Arsenal season will close.