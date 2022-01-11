01/11/2022 at 22:35 CET

The draw for the Professional League Cup, the next Argentine League tournament, established this Tuesday that the superclassic between River Plate, the current champion, and Boca Juniors will be played on March 20 on the seventh day of the contest.

The next season of Argentine soccer will begin the second week of February and will have 28 teams divided into two zones. After a match against each rival and an “interzonal classic”, the best four from each group will qualify for the quarterfinals.

The River Plate champion is part of Group A together with Racing Club, San Lorenzo, Talleres, Defensa y Justicia, Sarmiento, Banfield, Argentinos Juniors, Gimnasia, Unión, Atlético Tucumán, Newell’s, Patronato and Platense.

El Millonario will debut as a visitor to Unión.

Boca Juniors It is in Group B with Independiente, Huracán, Godoy Cruz, Arsenal, Barracas Central, Lanús, Vélez, Estudiantes, Colón, Central Córdoba, Rosario Central, Aldosivi and Tigre. Xeneize will be local on the first day against Colón.

The seventh day will be that of the “interzonal classics”, which will have, among other clashes, the River-Boca that will be played at the Monumental.

The winner of the 2022 Professional League Cup will qualify for the 2023 Libertadores Cup and will play the Champions Trophy against the 2022 Professional League champion, which will begin in June.

This tournament will have as a novelty the return of relegation (2) to the Second Division, canceled since the covid-19 pandemic began.