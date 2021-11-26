11/26/2021 at 21:25 CET

Argentina had started the day by remembering the death of Diego Armando Maradona and in the Monumental the fans gave Ten a warm ovation. But after a day of sadness marked by the tributes and the memory of the star, the riverplatenses had his night of glory and joy. The Millionaire team, which has been led for seven years by Marcelo gallardo (45) won his thirteenth title in seven years after beating Racing Club de Avellaneda 4-0. And the footballing display of the team was reflected on the scoreboard, with the four goals scored by Agustín Palavecino, Julian Alvarez and Braian Rosemary (2).

River Plate had chained a winning streak that was unattainable for their pursuers. Of the last 12 games he had obtained 11 victories and a draw. And in the standings he took him out a 12 point lead to its competitors Talleres de Córdoba and Defensa y Justicia.

Marcelo Gallardo’s cycle as coach, the most successful in the club’s history, was marked by obtaining international titles that led him to become the best team on the continent. And the conquest of the local tournament was until yesterday the only outstanding debt that the coach had with the club, in which he also stood out as a footballer.

Since he took office in July 2014 – displaying an offensive football that is his hallmark – River has become champion of the Libertadores Cups 2015 and 2018. South American Cup 2014, and South American Recopas 2014, 2015, 2019. the Suruga Bank in 2015. And at the local level he had been champion of the Argentina Cups 2016, 2017, 2019 and Argentine Super Cup 2017 and 2019.

Gallardo, nicknamed by fans as ‘Napoleon’, maintains a blood bond with the club that has also made him one of the five coaches with more permanence in a club in the history of Argentine soccer. With the chances of becoming FC Barcelona coach closed after the arrival of Xavi, it is still not clear if the coach will renew his link with the club; something that keeps River fans and the leadership in suspense, who will have to renew their mandate in the next December elections.

In addition to the title, River Plate can boast of having the tournament’s top scorer on its roster: Julian Alvarez. The forward is the great sensation of Argentine soccer. Has turned 16 goals in 17 games. And it has aroused the interest of the great teams in Europe. Yesterday at the Monumental envoys from the Newcastle, Real Madrid and Atlético de Madrid to see it in action. ‘The Spider’, as they nicknamed him, closes a dreamed year since he became champion of the America Cup with the Argentine National Team and just a few weeks ago with the Albiceleste they achieved qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

With the title won yesterday, the Millionaire extends its hegemony as the most winning team in the history of Argentine soccer with 37 tournaments and 13 national cups, above Boca Juniors, which has 34 tournaments and currently exceeds it in 14 international cups.