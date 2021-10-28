Socios.com is closing a 4-year contract starting on January 1, 2022, to join the Argentine Soccer Club, River Plate, in exchange for $ 20 million. And thus make your Fan Token official.

Very important, alliances like these are another element that could help the Doll (Marcelo Daniel Gallardo) to extend his stay for at least another year.

Basically, Socios.com has signed contracts to create the Fan Tokens of 37 sports organizations. Among which are football clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético de Madrid or FC Barcelona. Formula 1 teams like Alfa Romeo and Aston Martin, and even e-sports clubs like Heretics and Allianz.

By the way, according to Fan Tokens Rank, the market for cryptocurrencies of sports entities could reach $ 10 billion in the coming years.

Club de Fútbol joins the cryptocurrency business

According to EnQuéInvertir (EQI), a leading cryptocurrency news portal, River Plate will close a contract with Socios.com. For $ 20 million, at a rate of $ 5 million every 12 months.

It will also include the brand’s advertising on the pants of the First and Reserve sets.

Indeed, for Almudena de la Mata, managing partner of Blockchain Intelligence: “Fan Tokens are further evidence that crypto assets are imposed as an investment medium with very varied underlying values.”

“The value lies in the ability to participate in club activity and access special benefits.”

What are Fan Tokens?

In short, Fan tokens are digital tokens based on Blockchain that allow their owners to have a certain power of decision over their club. Like the chips in a casino or a fair, which serve as a financial asset but only within a specific environment.

Likewise, Fan Tokens, in addition to a limited issuance, have an economic value, a price at which to buy or sell them. And that price fluctuates based on supply and demand, like a stock.

As a curious fact, Fan Tokens not only have a financial value. Rather, they, in turn, allow fans to get closer to their teams. Since, they can participate in some decisions of the club.

Participate in club surveys for decision-making Vote in surveys on the content that the club will publish on social networks Participate in raffles Attend guided tours of the stadium. Only for owners of Fan Tokens Access exclusive benefits. Just for the fact of having the Token.

In addition to River Plate, there are other clubs that have joined this fascinating digital world. For example, Independiente, Racing and San Lorenzo. In fact, the Independiente club already has its own Fan Token (CAI).

By the way, big clubs like Barcelona, ​​Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Inter Milan and Manchester City are already part of this phenomenon.

Very important, sure the list will continue to grow.

River Plate Athletic Club

Simply put, Club Atlético River Plate, who wear white shirts with a red diagonal band, commonly known as River Plate, is an Argentine professional sports club based in the Núñez neighborhood of Buenos Aires. Founded on May 25, 1901 and named after the English name of the city’s estuary, Río de la Plata.

In closing, are the Fan Tokens here to stay? Leave your opinion in the comment box.

I say goodbye with this phrase from Changpeng Zhao: “The industry is growing.”

