11/08/2021

On at 04:26 CET

.

With a goal poker from Julián Álvarez, River Plate beat Patronato de Paraná 5-0 this Sunday and he took a new step towards consecration in the Argentine tournament, where he managed to maintain a seven-point advantage over his escort Talleres de Córdoba with five days remaining for the end of the contest.

River Plate had another sensational night from its youth striker who scored four goals -Agustín Palavecino opened the account- to take a new step towards the conquest of a local title that has been denied since 2014 and which is one of the few ‘pending matters ‘from the Gallardo era.

River did not suffer the pressure of having played this duel with the pressure of knowing that Talleres de Córdoba on Saturday had been imposed at home by 0-2 against Godoy Cruz with the goals of the Colombian Rafael Pérez and Juan Cruz Komar.

However, River demonstrated this Sunday one of its most forceful versions to add its fourteenth victory in a campaign that also has four draws and just two defeats for a total of 46 points out of 60 possible.

4⃣😎 pic.twitter.com/vgNkmCqg9w – River Plate (@RiverPlate) November 8, 2021

In other outstanding results of this twentieth day, the two Avellaneda teams achieved two triumphs on Saturday: Independiente beat Arsenal de Sarandí 3-0 at home and Racing Club achieved the first success of the Gago era by winning 0-2 in Tucumán against local Atlético.

This Sunday, meanwhile, Vélez Sarsfield beat San Lorenzo 2-1 with two goals from Lucas Janson to deepen the crisis of a ‘Cyclone’ that marches in the twenty-fourth position with just 20 units just ahead of Central Córdoba De Santiago del Estero (17) and Arsenal de Sarandí (16).

Lanús drew 1-1 with Estudiantes on Friday, in a result that allowed him to stay with the last place on the podium for the moment in the classification with 35 units, one more than Vélez Sarsfield and Defensa y Justicia, who on Friday thrashed 3- 0 to an abúlico Rosario Central.

Colón also repeated a 3-0 against Platense to climb to sixth position in an unforgettable year for ‘Sabalero’, since he won the first title in his history in the middle of the year.

This Monday the day will be completed with three games and one highlighted above the rest: lthe visit of Boca Juniors to Mar del Plata to face Aldosivi led by Martín Palermo, historic former scorer of ‘Xeneize’.