River Plate defeated Banfield 0-1 away from home to remain the sole leader of the Argentine tournament, while Boca Juniors returned to victory after the defeat in the superclásico by beating Lanús 4-2 before your audience.

After the impulse of the joy of success as a local against Boca, the ‘Millionaire’ overcame the absence of several starters due to injuries, suspensions and the internationals with their national teams, by beating Banfield 0-1.

Gustavo Canto’s lone goal, against his fence, earned River his tenth victory that left him at the top of the standings with 33 points, four more than his guard Talleres de Córdoba, who will host Atlético de Tucumán on Monday.

Boca Juniors, meanwhile, after last Sunday’s defeat against River, bounced back with a 4-2 win over Lanús at the reunion with his audience at the La Bombonera stadium.

Marcelo Weigandt, Agustín Almendra, Luis Vázquez and Cristian Pavón, from a penalty, converted the winner’s goals, while Ignacio Malcorra and Diego Braghieri scored for ‘Granate’.

After this triumph, the ‘Xeneize’ adds 24 units and is located in the sixth position, while Lanús was fourth by staying at 26 points.

In other results this Saturday for the fifteenth day, Sarmiento de Junín thrashed Aldosivi 3-0 In the debut of Martín Palermo as coach in the loser, Defensa y Justicia won 0-2 at home against Argentinos Juniors and Racing Club defeated Patronato in Paraná by 1-2.

This Friday, at the beginning of the date, Vélez got a deserved victory against Newell’s (2-0) While Estudiantes managed to steal Rosario Central’s match at the last minute (2-2) and was seven points behind the leader, River Plate.On the other hand, Huracán visited a Central Córdoba who fought until the end, although he finally won by 2-1, while Platense beat Unión as a visitor in Santa Fe by the same score.

The 15th date will end on Monday, since on Sunday there will be no activity for the South American Qualifiers towards the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Workshops will seek to recover positions this Monday after the defeat last week when he received Atlético de Tucumán at his La Boutique stadium.

Independiente will receive Gimnasia de La Plata, Colón will be a visitor against San Lorenzo, the same Monday that Arsenal will play at home against Godoy Cruz.