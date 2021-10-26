10/26/2021 at 05:48 CEST

River Plate beat Argentinos Juniors 3-0 this Monday, was consecrated as the only league leader at the close of the eighteenth day of the Argentine tournament. The result makes fans excited about the championship. With goals from Bruno zuculini, Julian Alvarez and Braian romero, ‘El Millonario’ won away dominating the game from the beginning. Marcelo Gallardo’s team obtained its eighth consecutive victory and away from his guard, Talleres, by nine points. For their part, Argentinos failed to react and almost did not reach the goalkeeper’s area, Franco Armani, River maintains the leadership of the league with 42 units.

In another of the six matches played this Monday, Aldosivi had an agonizing triumph with one less player 2-1 against Arsenal. With this result he reached 20 points and was in the twenty-first position ahead of San Lorenzo, while Arsenal was leveraged in the last position of the table and sharing 13 with Central Córdoba.

Newell’s He has not been able to lift his head for 13 games, this time lost against Sarmiento 2-1 and maintains the twenty-second position with 17 points. Secondly, Atlético de Tucumán and Patronato tied 2-2 with doublets by Ramiro Carrera and Sebastián Sosa respectively. The result left little flavor in both teams, since they are at the bottom of the table.

However, an unexpected draw was that of Lanús and Workshops of Córdoba. The match ended 3-3 and cut the illusion of the Cordobans of approaching the River. José Sand, the league’s top scorer, put the final point after receiving a cross from the left and putting the ball in the corner five minutes before the end of the second half. The “Garnet & rdquor; He was fourth with 31 points behind Vélez, while Talleres maintains the second position with 33 points.

The last duel of this day ended with the victory of Independiente 1-0 against Unión de Santa Fe. The scorer of the only goal was Braian Martínez. The ‘Rojo’ technical director, Julio César Falcioni, could not manage his team due to a feverish situation and had to be replaced by the technical assistant, Omar Píccoli. According to the medical report published by Independiente, Falcioni is suffering from a “flu syndrome & rdquor; but with “negative covid-19 swab & rdquor ;.