River Plate won the Champions Trophy, the last tournament of the Argentine football season, after beating Colón de Santa Fe 4-0 in a new soccer exhibition of the team led by Marcelo Gallardo.

With two goals from Julián Álvarez, one from Benjamín Rolheiser and the remainder from Colombian Jorge Carrascal, the ‘Millionaire’ won the third crown of the year after having won the Argentine Super Cup, the Professional League Tournament and this Champions Trophy.

This was the second edition of this tournament that brings together the two winners of the season: Colón de Santa Fe, which won the League Cup, and River Plate, which won the Professional League Tournament.

Thus, River closes 2021 as the most winner of the year with good prospects for the future because Marcelo Gallardo assured that he will continue as coach next year after the renewal of authorities that determined Jorge Brito as the new president.

After this new conquest, Marcelo Gallardo got the twelfth title in River in one of the most glorious eras in its 120-year history, five local and seven international.

This Champions Trophy It was played at the Madre de Cities stadium in Santiago del Estero, in a contest that in the previous edition had consecrated Racing Club, after winning 2-0 against Tigre in Mar del Plata.

Colon, which this year achieved the first title in its history, could not add another star to his record in a final that ended with ten players after Rafael Delgado was sent off in the last minute of the game.