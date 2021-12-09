12/09/2021 at 21:15 CET

The National Committee of Transport by Carretera (CNTC) maintains the shutdowns scheduled for December 20, 21 and 22 despite the fact that there have been “certain advances” on working conditions and economic aid to the sector in the meeting held this Thursday with the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez.

Sources from the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda indicate that at the meeting they have presented a set of “historic and ambitious” measures that allows progress towards economic sustainability, social and environmental of the sector and the improvement of their working conditions.

This is the second meeting after the one on November 19. After that first meeting, the Ministry sent a proposal to the carriers that disappointed the sector, but today the Government has presented a new document, better than the previous one, according to CNTC sources.

The new Transport document, “even assuming a certain advance over the previous document” falls far short of the CNTC’s objectives in terms of improving the working conditions of drivers and establishing an “immediate economic lung” for professionals and companies.

To do this, they ask that these measures be articulated through a legislative procedure “of extreme speed, in response to the critical situation and urgent need” that crosses the sector.

Marcos Basante, president of the International Road Transport Association (ASTIC) -integrated in the CNTC- has explained in a note that the negotiations are advancing but it is “early” to call off the employer strike.

At the same time, Transportes has explained that continues to work with other ministries involved in the measures, given its structural nature, and has shown its “clear will” to speed up the agreements as much as possible.

The CNTC’s claims focus on issues such as the prohibition of the driver’s participation in loading and unloading operations, the reduction of waiting times, the mandatory application of the diesel price review clause, the return of overdue amounts of the sanitary cent and the non-application of the Eurovignette, among other points.