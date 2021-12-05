We tell you how, when and where to watch live for FREE, the billboard of UFC VEGAS 44, ROB FONT VS JOSE ALDO, the fight will take place in the UFC Apex, Las Vegas, this Saturday DECEMBER 04, 2021.

PREVIOUS

The UFC® continues its series of events at UFC APEX with an exciting fight of bantamweight contenders that will see No. 4 ranked Rob Font fight No. 5 José Aldo. Plus, in a dream fight for striking fans, No. 12 lightweight Brad Riddell takes on No. 14 Rafael Fiziev.

Font (19-4, fighting out of Woburn, Mass.) Aims to maintain his momentum by capitalizing on his second straight opportunity in a UFC main event. Currently on a four-game win streak, he has impressive wins over former champion Cody Garbrandt, as well as Marlon Moraes and Sergio Pettis. Font now hopes to add another former UFC champion to his resume and show he deserves a title shot.

Two-time UFC featherweight champion, Aldo (30-7, fighting from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil) is looking to secure his third win in a row by defeating another tough competitor. Throughout his legendary career, he has also scored memorable victories over Frankie Edgar (twice), Chad Mendes (twice), and Chan Sung Jung. Aldo is now looking for a spectacular completion to secure another shot at the UFC belt.

DATE:

DECEMBER 04, 2021

BILLBOARD:

STARS

Bantamweight: Rob Font vs Jose Aldo

Lightweight: Brad Riddell vs. Rafael Fiziev

Light Heavyweight: Jimmy Crute vs Jamahal Hill

Lightweight: Clay Guida vs Leonardo Santos

Middleweight: Brendan Allen vs. Chris Curtis

Welterweight: Alex Morono vs Mickey Gall

PRELIMINARY

Middleweight: Maki Pitolo vs Dusko Todorovic

Flyweight: Manel Kape vs Zhalgas Zhumagulov

Welterweight: Bryan Barberena vs Darian Weeks

Welterweight: Jake Matthews vs Jeremiah Wells

Women’s strawweight: Cheyanne Vlismas vs Mallory Martin

Light Heavyweight: Alonzo Menifield vs William Knight

Lightweight: Claudio Puelles vs Chris Gruetzemacher

Bantamweight: Louis Smolka vs Vince Morales

SCHEDULE:

PRELIMINARY

21:00 🇦🇷🇺🇾🇨🇱🇵🇾

20:00 🇧🇴🇻🇪🇩🇴

19:00 🇨🇴🇵🇪🇪🇨🇵🇦

18:00 🇲🇽🇳🇮🇬🇹🇸🇻🇨🇷🇭🇳

STARS

00:00 🇦🇷🇺🇾🇨🇱🇵🇾

23:00 🇧🇴🇻🇪🇩🇴

22:00 🇨🇴🇵🇪🇪🇨🇵🇦

21:00 🇲🇽🇳🇮🇬🇹🇸🇻🇨🇷🇭🇳

STADIUM:

UFC APEX, Las Vegas

TRANSMISSION LINKS

