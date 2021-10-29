As we have already collected in several articles, it has already gone on sale ‘

The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe ', an encyclopedia that collects the" how it was made "of the UCM from its beginnings to the end of Phase 3 and the Infinity Saga . This book includes a surprise for fans: a letter written by the actor who started it all, Robert Downey Jr., in which he pays tribute to the film franchise.

Obviously, he begins by talking about ‘Iron Man’ and how Jon Favreau built the best foundation stone for the MCU: “Jon created a culture that invited inspiration through a nebulous web of skin-deep discussions, raunchy humor, a whirlwind fragile, neurotic, messy, and downright drunk. ” He also recalls a time on the set of the movie when Favreau seemed more excited and happy than usual: “(Me, looking at him) ‘What’s up, boss?’ (Him, looking at Gwyneth Paltrow) ‘I just realized this movie is going to work.’. It turned out he was right, but there were other oxymoronic keys to the unexpected success of ‘Iron Man’, such as a) unorthodox efficiency, b) relentless development. “

In the letter he has good words for his fellow Avengers: “When Thor and then Cap arrived strong and healthy, this Avengers thing seemed inevitable. But wait, three heroes with different tones and influences – how could they fit into a fourth dimension? “I guess the answer was obvious, in hindsight. Add Johansson, Renner and Ruffalo to the mix and apply a free dose of Whedon.” To date, it was the biggest risk ever attempted. Ok, it worked, too … now what? Wash, rinse, repeat … the longest creative relay race in film history“.

In his review of the benefits of the saga he applauds the following incorporations, such as Benedict Cumberbatch, Brie Larson, Chris Pratt or Paul Rudd, and remembers Chadwick Boseman as “the most thoughtful and down-to-earth leader of the group” already ‘ Black Panther ‘”the forefront of a paradigm shift that has taken too long.” He also speaks of Samuel L. Jackson as the “connecting fabric” of the entire group, of Tom Holland and Jon Watts, “who have been able to relaunch in some way the most recognizable of Marvel’s creations.” He even mentions Ryan Reynolds, whom he adds to the community because “he doesn’t stick with a distributor.” He also pays tribute to the MCU secondary, including Terrence Howard, who was only James Rhodes in ‘Iron Man’ and who “was integral in my casting “. And of course from the filmmakers he has worked with in his time like Tony Stark. Of Kevin Feige he says directly that he is “a galvanizer, a hound, a shaman, the wizard of Oz.” He says he keeps in touch with Scarlett Johansson, Don Cheadle, Jeremy Renner, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Chris Evans and Elizabeth Olsen and that at the time he wrote this letter they were talking about getting a tattoo.

Tribute to fans

And of course he does not forget the fans, the “co-drivers of this narrative”, to whom he dedicates these beautiful words: “The who, YOU are … If you have reached the ‘credit titles’ of this anniversary edition probably you are fans so here is an Easter Egg, dear … a mirror! People who have responded to a mythological story arc in a positive way are the propellant of all Marvel. It has always been like this, there is no supply without demand. Comic Con 2007 has made it clear that the public (no offense, THX) was not just listening. For ten years YOU have co-piloted the narrative“. He says goodbye to this franchise like this:”I hope these films have sparked a dialogue about equality, justice, freedom, embracing diversity, and fighting intolerance with the power of alliances, sacrifice, and love. At this point Tony would say, ‘You’re welcome.’ I will balance it with an eternal and limitless ‘thank you’“.