Currently Robert Downey Jr. is recognized for a character, one that overwhelmingly outshines the other roles of his career in popularity: Tony Stark / Iron Man. The actor starred in Iron Man – The Iron Man – 93%, which in 2008 started the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and in 2019 had its farewell with Avengers: Endgame – 95%. Now, thanks to a new book about the hit franchise, we learn that Downey Jr. was able to play a very different character, Doctor Doom.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

The Fantastic Four villain was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby, and is one of the company’s most popular. Unfortunately, being taken to the movies has not had much luck; has been played by the actors Joseph Culp, Julian McMahon and Toby Kebbell, and in neither case did he measure up to the original Doctor Doom.

Would a better Doctor Doom have been Robert Downey Jr.? Maybe not, because how a character adapts does not depend on the actor but on the script with which he works. According to the new book The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the director of Iron Man – The Iron Man, Jon Favreau, stated the following (via The Direct):

Marvel had already met with [Robert Downey Jr.] before, I think, to play Doctor Doom.

Since the rights to The Fantastic Four were in the hands of Fox and not Marvel Studios, it is possible that a Robert Downey Jr. he would have been offered the role of Doctor Doom for the 2005 film. It is a relief that he did not take it, because if he had we would not have had him as Tony Stark, and perhaps he would have lost interest in superhero movies.

Also read: Evangeline Lilly says Marvel makes the best superhero movies and series

The Marvel Cinematic Universe will soon introduce The Fantastic Four, and it is expected that this time they will be done justice. The superhero team was one of Marvel Comics’ first great successes and enjoyed enormous popularity, but in none of the films can you say that a good job was done. The first dates from 1994, and was made on a low budget, so the result is regrettable in every way. The second film, The Fantastic Four (2005) – 27%, was better than the previous one, although it did not live up to expectations. A sequel to the film came in 2007, The Fantastic Four and the Silver Slider – 37%, which left a lot to be desired among fans, especially because of the way they adapted Galactus, who instead of being the character giant humanoid from the comics, turned into a cosmic cloud.

The new movie of The Fantastic Four is in charge of Peyton Reed, and the actors who will put themselves in the shoes of the heroes have not yet been announced, but fans have asked with great insistence that Mr. Fantastic and The Invisible Woman be John Krasinski and Emily Blunt, although this The latter has made statements that suggest that he is not interested in the role. This is what he said to The Howard Stern Show a few months ago:

I love Iron Man and when I was offered the role of Black Widow, I was obsessed with Iron Man. I wanted to work with Robert Downey Jr., it would have been amazing, but I don’t know if superhero cinema is for me. They are not something to my liking. I do not like. Not really. The genre has been sold out. We are flooded; not only because of the movies, but also because of the infinite number of television series. That’s not to say that I’m never going to want to play one, just that it would have to be something really cool and a really amazing character.

Don’t leave without reading: Famous critic says the MCU makes the best blockbusters and shouldn’t be criticized by filmmakers