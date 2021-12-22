12/23/2021 at 00:28 CET

The coach of Granada, Robert Moreno, believes that his team played “a very complete game” to beat Atlético de Madrid 2-1 this Wednesday and did not hide that “luck” was on his side “at some point” during the crash.

“We played a very complete game. I said I thought the team was going to be ready for Christmas and the team now has a very clear idea and he develops it against an entire Atlético de Madrid after a goal from a player worth twice the Granada budget, “Moreno said at a press conference.

The coach stressed that his team defended “well“and acknowledged that he cannot” achieve the objectives “if they are not” good at defending “and especially against” very talented “teams such as Atlético de Madrid.

“Luck has been on our side at some point, but we have to look for it“added Moreno, who believes that what has been achieved is” the triumph of the squad “because they had losses of many important players, so he was” very proud “of his team.

“We are very happy and If we can all be united, this team will meet salvation without haste, although there will be bad moments and losses in a row because it is normal, “added the Granada coach.

“We are in the happiest time because I start to see the team do what I ask, players are comfortable with what I ask of them. There has been evolution, we have changed things because the game is marked by the characteristics of the players and we have hit the key, “he said.

When questioned as to whether he feels loved or not by the Granada fans, he stated that what he has to do is “work” in addition to “taking responsibility when things go wrong and praise the players when they are doing well. “

“I’ve always been a bit binary It happens to me here and also at the national level, people love me or hate me. To continue working, uniting people and making the kids better, “added Moreno.