11/04/2021 at 20:16 CET

Joel xaubet

The owner of the Phoenix Suns, Robert Sarver was accused in October of racist and sexist attitudes. American journalist Jordan Schultz reported that the NBA is preparing a “grand indictment” against Robert Sarver for racism, sexism and sexual harassment, something that if confirmed could mean the removal of Sarver from the front of the Californian franchise.

Quickly, the Suns made a statement denying any accusation and they described what Schultz published as “poor journalism without any basis.” In addition, the largest shareholder of the franchise also wanted to deny the information on CNBC, said he was “completely devastated” and described the accusations as “disgusting”.

“The level of misogyny and racism goes beyond any limit”

However, through many efforts to silence the allegations, Many episodes have come to light that confirm Sarver’s deplorable behavior with his employees. A worker assured ESPN that: “If the commissioner comes in and investigates to see what the hell is going on in Phoenix, he will be dismayed.” The American investor has owned the Suns for 17 years, a time in which he has turned the Suns into a toxic and hostile space.

From the direction of the franchise they are also critical of Sarver’s attitudes: “The level of misogyny and racism goes beyond any limit. It’s shameful as an owner, “said a co-owner of the franchise.

Racism, sexism and sexual harassment in Phoenix

Some of the episodes that ESPN has released reveal the hell that has been lived in Phoenix for the last 17 years. In 2016, following a loss to the almighty Warriors of KD and Curry, the owner went down to the locker room where he made racist insults against Draymond Green: “Why did we let Draymond run the court (N-word)”. Sarver repeated the N word multiple times, even being a white person. To which the coach, Earl Watson replied, “You can’t use this word.” Sarver, far from rectifying, replied: “Why not? Draymond says (N-word)”. Unsurprisingly, the investor denied using that word that night.

But Racist behavior is not the only accusation made against Sarver, according to an employee, women are not treated the same by the largest shareholder: “Women have very little value, they are possessions. We are nowhere near the level of men for him“. In the 2008-2009 season, when the All Star was held in Phoenix, Sarver wanted to fire a pregnant employee in charge of coordinating the all-star party of that year because when the baby was born she would have to stay home with the baby. Something that would have violated discrimination and employment laws if other directors of the franchise had not rectified.

What’s more, The franchise is also accused of failing to combat sexual harassment. According to an employee, she was the victim of sexual harassment by a worker, something that both she and her partner rushed to denounce to Human Resources, where far from attacking the problem, limited themselves to moving the affected person’s desk, a decision that he described as a joke.

These are just three examples of the hell Sarver created in Phoenix. Employee testimonials show how terrible it was to work at the California franchise. “He broke me, I’m hard to break and he got it.” “It ruined my life. I came to contemplate suicide.”. These are some of the statements that perfectly define how your experience in Phoenix has been.