10/15/2021 at 6:32 AM CEST

. / Las Vegas

The American Robert Streb on Thursday completed his best career as a professional by delivering a signed score of 61 strokes (-11) in the first round of the CJ Cup, which is played at the Summit Club, Las Vegas, and finished leader with one advantage over his Countryman Keith Mitchell (62, -10). Streb’s inspiration allowed him to have his best start in any tournament and his lowest score on the PGA Tour.

A world-class course lit up a very pretty and mostly defenseless golf course overlooking the Las Vegas Strip. The result was the lowest average score, 68.95, for the first round of the PGA Tour for the entire year. Such a scoring under ideal conditions was what players on this field expected from Tom Fazio in the desert, and Streb wasted little time proving it.

Streb had 10 birdies and an eagle and finished ahead of Mitchell, who had more birdies than pairs to equalize his low round, followed by compatriot Harry Higgs who delivered a signed card of 64 (-8) and was third. Then they were followed by a group of three among which were the Spanish Sergio garcia, the American Hudson Swafford and the Norwegian Viktor Hovland, all of them with a record of 65 (-7). García made a great journey to get an eagle, with which he closed the day on the 18th hole, six birdies and a bogey, in the fourth that prevented him from having a perfect day.

Another veteran golfer, Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas, became the best Latin American by finishing with a record of 66 strokes (-6), including an eagle on the 18th hole, like García, and shared the seventh place in the standings with seven other players. He was followed by the Chilean Joaquín Niemann (67, -5), the Colombian Sebastián Muñoz handed over a signed card of 69 (-3), followed by the Mexicans Abraham Ancer (70, -2) and Carlos Ortiz (71, -1). Argentine Emiliano Grillo was the Latin American with the lowest record, delivering a signed card of 72 strokes (even).