Roberto Carlo looked to the fullest in full drag with OV7’s wardrobe

A couple of days ago the famous driver Roberto Carlo de lucio in full drag With costumes borrowed from the singer Érika Zaba, which she used in one of her many concerts and which undoubtedly surprised many.

That’s right, Roberto Carlo looked like one more feminine in the grand final of ‘The Most Dredger 4‘and was seen in full drag, highlighting a wardrobe full of diamonds, of which today we know its origin.

It was Erika Zaba herself, a member of the group OV7, who revealed that she lent him her wardrobe to look like a queen, also writing her admiration for drag art.

It may interest you: With everything against Today !, Venga La Alegría will have a new driver

The driver, who was also involved in the controversy for calling Yuri “snout”, revealed that it was a fantasy to fulfill the commitment and surrender to the following public.

In addition, the actor and host shared through his various social networks the process of creating his drag, which was made up by ‘Luna Lansman’, a participant in the third season of the reality show.

Thanks to my unconditional friend @erikazaba for also helping me fulfill that dream by presenting me with one of her most iconic OV7 costumes at the 90’s POP TOUR. I still can’t believe I managed to get into that spectacular little body full of stones that was made for you. What a dream to be able to carry it ”, he expressed.

Roberto used Érika’s wardrobe to show it off in the grand finale of ‘La Más Draga 4’ and where Rebel Mörk, the royal dredge representative of the rebellion, was the winner.

As we previously made known to you, Érika Zaba herself shared the story behind the loan in her wardrobe on her instagram account.

For a long time I have supervised each one of my costumes at concerts in detail, I love to innovate, and something that I think I had never told them is that I look for some references to drag art, because it really is an art, which I respect and admire a lot ”, wrote the OV7.

Roberto Carlo indicated that he was inspired by the fashion that the nineties group presented, being with his friend Érika Zaba with whom he would assemble the official wardrobe of his full drag.

On the other hand, the driver of La Más Draga could arrive at the altar next year, he also announced that both he and his partner want to become parents.

As you may recall, it was last June when conductor Roberto Carlo decided to take one of the most important steps in his life and made a national commitment to his partner, the designer Rubén Kuri.

Time has passed and although the admirers of the couple wish to see them join their lives, the wedding has not yet arrived.

However, he announced that the marriage plans are still in place, but first they both have a couple of issues that they want to solve.