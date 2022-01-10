01/10/2022 at 01:49 CET

Roberto Dinamita announced, in a video broadcast on his social networks, that he suffers from cancer and that, this week, he begins chemotherapy treatment in search of a “quick recovery”.

The former Barcelona player, now 67 years old, was admitted on December 23 to a hospital in Rio de Janeiro, where he had to undergo emergency surgery due to an obstruction in a part of the intestine. The former president of Vasco da Gama had a tumor removed that ended up being malignant. He was discharged on the 31st and, since then, he has been resting at his residence in the Rio de Janeiro capital.

“I’m recovering super well with my family”, exposed Dynamite, who thanked the displays of affection received in recent days. “All this support – he assured – it will motivate me during treatment “.

“Surrounding yourself with good people and having faith is very important at this time, but trusting science and medicine is, and always will be, the fastest way to achieve a cure. We go together in this battle!”he added.

Estou de volta! As you know, on the eve of Natal I need to perform an emergency surgery due to the obstruction of a part of the intestine. Deu tudo certo!

I am at home, together with my family and I am recovering super bem. pic.twitter.com/BdyDftpA1e – Roberto Dinamite (@ rdinamite10) January 9, 2022

Roberto Dinamita is the greatest idol in the history of Vasco da Gama, where he played for more than two decades. Among the records he holds are being the footballer who wore the Cruzmaltina shirt the most times (with 1,100 matches) and the entity’s greatest gunner (with 708 goals), only Pele scored the most times for a single team in Brazilian soccer. Even today he is the highest historical scorer of the Brasileirao (with 190 goals) and the Carioca Championship (with 279).

The Rio striker briefly passed by the Camp Nou. He played three months with Barcelona, ​​the 1979-80 season. He played 11 official matches in which he scored 3 goals. He did not adapt and returned to Vasco da Gama. And on the day of his reunion with Maracana and with the Cruzmaltina shirt, he signed one of his best performances of his career: he scored all five goals for Vasco in the 5-2 that he infringed on Corinthians.

When he hung up his boots, Dynamite entered the world of politics: He was a councilor for the Rio de Janeiro City Council (1993-1994) and, later, a regional deputy in Rio for five consecutive terms (from 1995 to 2015). Between 2008 and 2014 he was president of Vasco, replacing the now deceased Eurico Miranda, who was his great adversary.