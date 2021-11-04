The actor and businessman Roberto Palazuelos assured that, after 25 years of living in Quintana Roo, knows the problems better than anyone and has proposals to provide solutions, so you are prepared to win the 2022 elections.

In an interview with Arturo Medina for Radio Fórmula Quintana Roo, the actor indicated that got his hand raised to be the next governor of the state, although it does not yet have a political party with which to launch.

However, he revealed that several parties have “winked” at him, such as the alliance Va por México and Movimiento Ciudadano (MC), with whom he has begun to meet in Mexico City (CDMX).

"My hand is raised, there is a wink from various parties, not just from the Citizen Movement (…) I have already started my talks directly with the national leaders in Mexico City, directly with people close to Chief Dante (Delgado Rannauro), and now I am already in direct talks with Dante ", he commented.

The businessman explained that he has nothing concrete with the parties to be his candidate, although he maintained that not even the next standard-bearer of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) have the governorship assured: “Nobody has anything, not even the Morenoite candidates. The currency is in the air and can change at any time. ”“ Morena is not going to win in Quintana Roo, there is San Luis Potosí, where they put a very hard calm, Nuevo León and here Movimiento Ciudadano is already at the top in the polls and I still don’t even go out to say my proposals “

Palazuelos said that by not having the election won, the various parties would make him the target of black campaigns against his person, since he will be the only expert candidate on the issues of Quintana Roo, “because as a citizen, I have been suffering.”

Likewise, he said he was confident and prepared to manage the entity, because in addition to his career as an actor and businessman, he has an academic background that will allow him to "do a good job."

During the talk, Roberto Palazuelos stated that due to his years living in the state, knows better about the issues that affect the entity, as is the environment, tourism, but above all insecurity.

“I am very concerned about what is happening in the state, I like many more I came here 25 years ago fleeing violence, I had very beautiful years, but lately I have seen how everything is breaking down in terms of security (…) A person approached me and said ‘please be our governor’, It is not possible that we can no longer be calm in the state for security, ”he said.

It should be remembered that in mid-October, the businessman and actor met in a well-known cafe in Cancun with the state leader of the Citizen Movement, José Luis Chanito Toledo, where he confirmed his aspiration to be governor of Quintana Roo in 2022.

When questioned by the local media about the upcoming elections, Palazuelos did not reveal if there was any kind of agreement with the state leader, as he indicated that he would not fall into any act of anticipation of the campaign.

While the morning of this Tuesday, November 3, Luis Espinosa Cházaro, federal deputy and coordinator of the parliamentary group of the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD) in the Chamber of Deputies, he boasted on his social networks a meeting he held with Roberto Palazuelos.

“I was glad to greet my friend Roberto Palazuelos and explore better scenarios for Quintana Roo #SomosPRD # VaPorMéxico #YaEsTiempo,” Cházaro wrote on his social network without giving more details.

