What seemed on paper the most fearsome rotation in the National League earlier this year enters this final instance with two of its three star arms melted and an overuse of the bullpen, who is to blame for this disaster? The pitching plan, the normal wear and tear of a season? Luck?

Dave Roberts and the Dodgers enter Game 6 with a serious problem on the hill: they have come up short.

Kershaw and May injured, Gonzolin returning from an upset, Price not pitching as a starter in months and with a forced return due to Kelly’s injury (opener), Bauer out of line due to his lawsuit against, Urías cast and Scherzer cast.

3 factors we can mention as the keys that have led Los Angeles to this point:

Wear and tear after 161 regular season games Injuries The pitching plan

The season and its calendar …

Nothing to say about the season. All teams are on the same page and 161 games are played. Perhaps the only difference from the other contending teams is that the Dodgers suffered additional attrition from having to face the Giants until the very last moment in the fight to avoid the wild card.

Also of the teams that are left alive (Astros and Braves), the Dodgers were the only ones who went to 5 games in their division series again against a very difficult San Francisco.

The lesions…

There is also little to say, more than pointing out the peculiarities of the Dodgers case: without May or Gonzolin since the beginning of the year, without Price either due to a loss of game, without Bauer for his sexual abuse scandal and the most important of all: without Kershaw just to early playoffs.

But this point will always be contentious: The Braves lost to Soroka, Astros to McCullers and Verlander. And somehow, some with more problems than others here they are.

In fact, in any case, here we must mention Max Scherzer and his firm in the summer hiring window. Just a reinforcement that came from Nationals with the aim of making up for the absences of May and Bauer. In other words, if anyone prepared for what was coming, it was the Dodgers.

And the pitching plan?

Here we enter the one who comes first, the chicken or the egg?

Has Dave Roberts done his best with a lot of worn out and injured arms? Or has the pitching plan failed and is why we have a lot of worn out and injured arms?

The Urías case seems the most obvious at this point: it is clear that the Mexican has suffered from the intense and unexpected use that Roberts has given him in recent weeks. But beware, Dave does not decide alone. Many of the decisions of the bull pen are already made with information and guidelines from the analytics area, so Roberts is as guilty as those who send the indications.

Los Angeles, in addition, let us remember that it is one of the teams that best works on the development and performance of its pitchers. But they also have a reputation for squeezing those arms until there is nothing left. El Toro Valenzuela may say something about it, or the same Kershaw who at only 33 years old seems much closer to retirement than a Verlander or even Scherzer himself.

What do you say?

