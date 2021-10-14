Robin Williams passed away in 2014 but his family and followers continue to remember him with the same fondness. A surprising test video with the actor has been shared through YouTube Jamie Costa, who plays the comedian in the eighties. Fans of Williams They are delighted with the material and are already asking for a biopic with the same protagonist. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

The race of Williams It started in the 1970s and was very well received by the American public for its natural charisma and ability to make people laugh. In 1978 he starred in the situational comedy Mork & Mindy, in which he plays an alien who visits Earth to study human behavior and report his discoveries to his home planet. For four seasons, the series was the public’s favorite and propelled the path of Robin towards bigger and more ambitious projects.

The test video titled Robin and starring Jamie Costa, famous for his work in the world of comedy, acting, fan films and for his resemblance to Williams, is going around the world and presents us with a surprising impression of the late actor. It’s 1982 and Robin, interpreted by Jamie, rehearse the script for a chapter of Mork & Mindy in front of the mirror when interrupted by Pam dawber, his co-star in the sitcom, who informs him that John Belushi, a close friend of the actor, was found dead the night before; Robin can’t believe it since she had seen him the day before at his condo and had a good time with him (Belushi died of a cocaine and heroin overdose).

Despite the bitter drink and the pain you feel in those moments, Robin makes the decision to go out and record the chapter of Mork & Mindy; Pam he retreats and he breaks a bit in the middle of his conversation with Orson (the alien leader to whom Mork reports his advances) in front of the mirror. Seconds later, he regains the cheerful personality of his role and takes the red traveler’s suit that he was seen wearing in the series. What is striking about the test video is not only the physical resemblance of Coast, also his ability to recreate exact impressions of the actor, the movements of the mouth, arms, laughter, and so on. With over 2 million views in just a couple of days, Robin is being praised by netizens and now everyone wants a biopic.

The tragedy of Robin williams It was presented due to a degenerative disease and a misdiagnosis by the doctors. Although he was initially told he had Parkinson’s, it was only after he committed suicide on August 11, 2014 that the autopsy revealed his dementia with Lewy bodies, causing him motor failure and disorientation. In his last days Williams He felt terribly miserable for not being able to go back to being his old self and despair led him to make the final decision at his home in California.

Famous for his performances in films such as The Society of Dead Poets – 85%, The bicentennial man, A Night at the Museum – 44%, The World’s Best Dad – 89%, Indomitable Mind – 97%, Jumanji – 48% and Patch Adams – 22%, Williams left a deep mark on the world of acting, a legacy that will not be forgotten for a long time.

