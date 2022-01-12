01/12/2022 at 17:02 CET

EP

The Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, has asked all members of the Government “talk less and work more”, asked about the recent controversy led by the head of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, after his statements about the macro-farms to an English media.

Robles, who expressed himself this Wednesday during his visit to the Galicia VII Brilat Brigade, in Pontevedra, has insisted on the need to “continue working”, leaving aside “personal opinions”. “Sometimes you talk a lot, you have to talk less and work more.”

“Personal opinions are respectable but do not change the lives of citizens“, the head of Defense has pointed out.

It has also been shown, along the lines of other members of the Government – including President Pedro Sánchez himself – in favor of stopping the controversy as soon as possible, defending the work that the state Executive does. “The president, who was the only one who had to speak, has already spoken, so what the rest of us have to do is work, “he stressed.

“Contradictions in the PSOE”

For his part, the Minister of Consumption, Alberto Garzón, assured this Tuesday that he sees “contradictions“in the PSOE on the issue of macro-farms, recalling that it supported a moratorium by the regional executive of Castilla-La Mancha in Cuenca against these projects.

The minister reiterated that his interview in the British newspaper is “impeccable“and he was convinced to” continue that line of work “regarding this sector.

Garzón clarified that “extensive, social and family farming” it is sustainable and serves to “protect the territory and establish population”. In his opinion, this model “is threatened by macro-farms,” ​​which “promote climate change,” and it made the meat ‘lobby’ “build” a hoax around his words.

In addition, he assured that he does not feel unauthorized by the President of the Government, that regretted the controversy for his statements, in line with what was declared this Wednesday by the Defense Minister.