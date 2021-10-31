At the most inopportune moment, Roblox has disappeared from the map, leaving millions of children and young people without their usual virtual Halloween celebration.

Every day 40 million people play Roblox, and half of them are children. It is one of the most popular games in the world, and a common place to meet virtual friends, as with Fortnite or Minecraft.

Many players had already planned an online party with your friends on Roblox, taking advantage of the halloween special event that the company organizes on these dates, but unless a miracle occurs in the next few hours, it seems that it cannot be.

Roblox is not working: it has been down for several days, and its creators have not given a clear explanation of what is happening.

Roblox is one of the most popular games of the moment.

Roblox is a online multiplayer sandbox for all ages. The sandbox concept is an analogy of the sandbox where children play in the park.

With the sand they can build all kinds of things, depending on their imagination. In Roblox it is possible both to create your own games, and to play the already existing millions, designed by other users.

Are these thousands of games, which are created almost daily, which attract users to return again and again to Roblox.

It is very common for games based on fashion events to appear. For example, the Squid Game clones are now very popular.

Roblox had already announced an event for Halloween, and the thousands of games host their own as well. But everything points to this year millions of players are going to miss out on celebrating Halloween with their Roblox friends.

For 2 days, Roblox does not work. The servers are down, and if you try to connect all you see is a depressing error message:

What is happening?

Roblox has not reported the cause of the problem. All they said on their Twitter account was that “we believe we have identified an underlying internal cause of the outage. We are doing the necessary engineering and maintenance to get Roblox back up and running as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience.”

But that was 19 hours ago…

On their website, also down, they do not even mention that there is a bug. The message appears: “We are making things more impressive. We will be back soon.”

The failure was initially thought to be due to a promotion for the Chipotle brand, which was giving away a million dollars worth of burritos (a Mexican meal) during the Halloween event.

But the company has told The Verge that it is not an external attackbut rather from an internal system failure.

It is strange that an internal failure interrupts the service for more than two days, since an online platform usually has downstream servers and alternative plans.

But it’s no use speculating, and we will have to wait for the official explanation. All Roblox players can do is be patient …