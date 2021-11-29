Related news

On October 13, Dew Flowers He turned 25 years old, and he wanted to celebrate it with a big party several days later. Your aunt Gloria Camila (25 years old) and some of her friends from Madrid and colleagues from El program de Ana Rosa organized a fun evening full of surprises and a lot of emotion. The happiness of that day was tarnished a week later, and it is that on October 20 the magazine Lecturas announced on its cover the separation of Antonio David Flores (Four. Five) and Olga Moreno (Four. Five).

After days of silence from the protagonists, the story of the break also focused on the possibility of a third person who was given a name and surname: Marta Riesco, a Telecinco reporter. Although there has been no confirmation of this idyll by anyone involved, the mere fact that the journalist was one of those in charge of organizing Rocío’s party and that the birthday girl herself did not share in her networks no photo with her despite publishing an extensive album of that day, made the controversy explode even more forcefully.

In the photographs shared by the daughter of Rocio Carrasco (44) She could be seen blowing out the candles on the cake, dancing, chatting and having fun with dozens of friends and colleagues, but she did not pose with Marta. However, in the reporter’s profile there were photos of both meetings that day.

Rocío Flores, in one of the photos of her birthday party. Instagram

Now, a little over a month after the celebration, at which time the young woman has not published any content on her profile, Rocío has decided to delete that album to which so many eyes peered in search of evidence of his father’s supposed romance. Despite the fact that they were snapshots of her most special birthday, the collaborator of The Ana Rosa program wanted to destroy it and only show photos on her social network in which she is a model and wears her most striking looks.

Flores is increasingly happy and confident with her new figure, and does not hide the aesthetic adjustments that have been made in recent months. In addition to changing his physique, he has also entered new studies. After obtaining a higher degree in Dietetics and Nutrition, Rocío Jurado’s granddaughter has enrolled in a higher degree of professional training related to administration and financial management of the company at MEDAC, an official institute for vocational training.

Capture of the latest publications shown by Rocío Flores on her Instagram profile. RRSS

The young woman is looking for a job opportunity that gives her the possibility of creating a fruitful business, and doing it away from any controversy. That is why he wanted to delete his most media photo album and leave a clean Instagram profile with white content.

[Más información: Rocío Flores, sobre Olga Moreno: “Estoy agradecida de que haya estado con nosotros desde pequeños”]

Follow the topics that interest you