. The Rockefeller Center Christmas tree arrives at Rockefeller Plaza and is placed in place on November 14, 2020 in New York City.

During the Saturday of the weekend of November 13, after two days of crossing from the state of Maryland, the city of skyscrapers welcomed the traditional and long-awaited Christmas tree of Rockefeller Center, located in New York City .

The famous 12-ton tree was transported to New York City in a truck that departed from the Price family gardens in Elkton, Maryland, the first time it has come from this state since the tradition began 90 years ago.

According to the LA Times, the Rockefeller Center’s chief gardener found the fir tree that he would decorate this Christmas, when in March he went to a New Jersey city nursery to buy plants, and when he decided to take a walk through the city. area, he found in the gardens of the Price home, the tree that was adjusted to be taken to the capital city of the world.

The 85-year-old Norway spruce, 79 feet high (24,079 meters), 46 feet wide (14 meters) and 12 tons, was felled last Thursday, and was unloaded by crane on the flatbed truck that would take it to the Rockefeller Center.

According to channel 7 of the ABC network, Maureen Mandich, president of the New York Truck Escorts and Permits company that transported the tree, established that to move the fir from Maryland to New York it was necessary the permission of the states of Maryland, Delaware and New Jersey, due to the large size of the tree.

“You have to have special permits, special escorts, police escort, obviously for security reasons and just to get here safely,” Mandich said. The best job of the year. Bringing smiles to everyone who sees us go by, “said New York Truck Escorts and Permits on its Facebook account, which documented with photos the departure of the tree from Maryland and its arrival this Saturday at Rockefeller Center.

Meanwhile, Mr. Devon and Mrs. Julie Price in statements given to the media, said that they were fearful for a long time that during some storm the huge pine tree would fall on their house, and that now they were very happy that their tree was the one chosen to be exhibited at Christmas this year 2021. “We love that he is going to New York,” said Devon Price.

A special delivery came through Newark this afternoon, passing campus: The Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree, headed to NYC from Maryland. 🌲 pic.twitter.com/Q50NostEV5 – Univ. Of Delaware (@UDelaware) November 11, 2021

The spruce that will adorn the Big Apple will feature more than 50,000 multi-colored LED lights in approximately 5 miles of wiring. The star that will crown the top and that was designed by the architect Daniel Libeskind in 2018, will be made with Swarovski crystals, estimating its weight at approximately 408.23 kg and which will present 70 peaks as rays, which will be covered by three millions of crystals.

Finally, it is important to keep in mind and schedule yourself for the lighting ceremony of the famous tree, on December 1 at Rockefeller Plaza, between streets 48 and 51 and 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue, from 6:00 in the morning until the midnight. The largest Christmas tree in the world will remain installed until January 16, 2022, at which time it can be appreciated or visited by locals and tourists from around the world.

