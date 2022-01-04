01/04/2022 at 05:30 CET

. / Los Angeles

The Houston Rockets sanctioned Kevin Porter Jr. and Christian Wood with a game without playing on Monday for their bad behavior in last Saturday’s game against the Denver Nuggets. Porter Jr. and Wood will not play in the game between the Houston Rockets and the Philadelphia 76ers on Monday.

Rockets coach Stephen Silas said at a press conference that these penalties are due to two different episodes although both refer to misconduct in the locker room.

In the case of Porter Jr., Silas explained that the player “lost control” at halftime during an argument and therefore the coach considered that “the best thing for the team” would be to be suspended with an off-court match. . Regarding Wood, who is the Rockets’ leading scorer and rebounder, Silas said that they had “a disagreement” Regarding him returning to the court to play the second half and that is why it was decided to sanction him as well. “My job is to hold people accountable for their actions and not overreact but to react appropriately,” he said.

Media such as ESPN or . have published in recent days different information about what happened in the Houston locker room. According to his sources, Porter Jr. left the stadium at halftime after argue with John Lucas, an assistant coach for the Rockets. For his part, Wood was a substitute in the game against the Nuggets after did not attend daily coronavirus tests which the Rockets roster has to submit to every day. That forced the team’s planned shooting session to be delayed. During the game, Wood was not very willing to enter the court and ended up playing only 8 minutes in the first half in which he did not score any points (he did not jump on the court in the last two quarters).

The Rockets rank last in the Western Conference with a record of 10 wins and 27 losses.