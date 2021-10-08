It was a rumor that I had been talking about for weeks, but it is now official: the remastering of three of the most beloved games in the GTA saga, for the new generation.

RockStar just announced Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition, the remastering of Grand Theft Auto II, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas for PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X / S, PS5, PC (RockStar Store), iOS and Android.

The GTA saga it is a special case in the world of videogames. As is Call of Duty, Animal Crossing or FIFA.

There are other gangster games, just like there are other soccer games, or military action games. But for reasons that are not easy to explain, just like those mentioned, the GTA saga is on another level.

For example, a simple fact: most games, if they sell 4 or 5 million copies, are already an immense success. GTA V has sold 150 million units. So far in 2021 it has 10 million units sold.

Despite the fact that GTA V was released in 2013, 8 years ago, it continues to appear in the Top 10 of the best sellers on PC and PS4.

A remake for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC has been announced and will be out next year. You can see the trailer in the video above.

The GTA saga premiered in 1997 for PC, PlayStation and Gameboy Color. The first titles were in 2D with an aerial view.

In 2001 Grand Theft Auto III appeared, which revolutionized the saga by using 3D graphics in an open world, which increased the feeling of reality and allowed you to experience the story from within.

The hallmark of the saga has always been to explore an entire city in the role of a criminal or gangster, stealing any car that appears in the game to fulfill the missions.

This month marks the 20th anniversary of the launch of Grand Theft Auto III, so RockStar wanted to thank the loyalty of the fans, remastering this game for the new generations, and the next two.

GTA III a fictional New York is set, while Grand Theft Auto: Vice City he does it in Miami, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas in Los Angeles, San Francisco and Las Vegas.

In the press release, RockStar explains that “all three games will include major updates, such as graphical enhancements and gameplay enhancements, while maintaining the classic look of the originals.”

They will give more information in the coming weeks.

Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy The Definitive Edition It will be released at the end of the year for PC and consoles. It will reach mobile phones in the first half of 2022.