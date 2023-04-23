Rockwell X-30, the ultra-fast futuristic spacecraft expected to fly at Mach 25

The Rockwell X-30 is unlike any aircraft we’ve ever seen. Born in the mid-1980s as a design project for a National Aerospace Aircraft (NASP), it was endorsed by then-US President Ronald Reagan and would reach impossible speeds.

This single stage to orbit (SSTO) aircraft could take off or land horizontally and fly up to Mach 25, according to Slash Gear. If you do the math, traveling at 25 times the speed of sound (over 19,181 mph) is enough to cross from Washington to Tokyo in less than two hours.

However, the Rockwell X-30 never made it to the prototype stage, despite being a collaborative effort by the Department of Defense, NASA, and other contractors such as Rockwell International and General Dynamics.

Unfortunately, Congress ended funding in 1994 before NASA and others had a chance to build a full-scale X-30, and the world never got to see the long-awaited successor to the beguiling SR-71 Blackbird.

potential speeds

Although the Rockwell X-30 was typically a feasibility study, the project enabled NASA to make giant strides in materials and engine development. For example, flying at Mach 25 presents significant obstacles such as heat management, which led NASA to develop temperature-resistant carbon materials, titanium/beryllium light alloys, and titanium alloy composites.

Powering the X-30, meanwhile, is a scramjet engine, which is essentially a ramjet that operates at supersonic speeds. In theory, a scramjet (supersonic combustion ramjet) compresses hypersonic airflow and liquid hydrogen in a combustion chamber. Eventually, NASA built a 1/3 scale X-30 prototype, which flew in a high-temperature wind tunnel before funding ceased.

X-43A

On the other hand, learnings from the development of the Rockwell X-30 reached the magnificent X-43A hypersonic aircraft. Unlike the X-30, the X-43A reached the prototype stage and flew at Mach 6.8 for 11 seconds in March 2004, marking the first time a scramjet took to the skies.

NASA built a second X-43A prototype in November 2004, flying at a record speed of Mach 9.6 (6,800 mph) to set the world record for airspeed with an air-breathing engine. But we’re still far from a plane that reaches Mach 25.