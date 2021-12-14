The Panteón Rococó group celebrated its 27th anniversary at the Foro Sol, with a show that included various dedications: to the disappeared people in the country and those who lost the battle against the coronavirus, as well as a series of musical tributes in honor of “Lalo Tex ”, Óscar Chávez and“ Sax ”from Maldita Vecindad.

The first date of last Friday, December 10, brought together 65 thousand fans in inexhaustible veneration of the group led by “Dr. Shenka ”, who along with his comrades emerged at around 9:15 pm in a cathartic opening to the rhythm of“ Toloache pa ‘mi negra ”and“ Asesinos ”.

Police and fear

The waiting feast that was postponed from the threshold of confinement now paid off the debt twice, in a general frenzy of the public that included the old-guard proselytes, the new generations and finally, the families with their millennial children.

Slam, dance and chants bathed the venue with rejoicing from the start with a repertoire that sailed to “Tonight”, “Dime” and “Red Star”.

Resist! I wear a red star on my shirt, which I still don’t think is a fashion …

The vocalist opened a slogan space expressing support for migration in the world, as follows:

“Moving freely is an inherent right of any human being, migration is a right that must be respected.”

After the acceptance applause, he continued his “Caress Saleswoman”, and in constant dialogue with his people, the bearded leader added a message for the 27th birthday of the Rococó Pantheon:

“It has been an unusual musical adventure, a beautiful relationship between you and us that has been woven through love, through songs, through resistance.”

He took the opportunity to reflect on the pandemic and celebrate the reunion with his followers (“we thank life being here, being able to celebrate life, being able to celebrate those who left, being able to remember them in this way, with music, with love … a moment we got to wonder if we would meet again here … And the truth is that we never lost hope “).

With his first special guest, Francisco “Paco” Familiar (DLD), he did a duet with “La rubio y el demonio”. Together, the pantheon ensemble skato prepared reggae segments to send good vibes due to the health condition of Gerardo Pimentel “Zopi”, from the band Los Rastrillos.

The festive atmosphere resumed paths of madness with “Hostilidades” and “Webeo Friday”, in a colorful production from start to finish, which in the background illustrated a monumental screen, showing the rebellious character that the group has been leading since its origins. The musical octet could be observed from any corner, each one raised on platforms on the stage, eight performers and guests surrendered to their unconditionally in mutual dedication. And yes, the sum of artists arranged the Chilean Mon Laferte for “Si una vez” and the former rock star Leonardo de Lozanne (Fobia) for “The last ska”. At the same time, Panteón Rococó honored the Spanish singer Camilo Sesto (1946-2019) with “Living like this is dying of love” and Joan Sebastian (1951-2015) from Guerrero, to the sound of “25 Rosas”.

A moving passage resounded the song “You are going to remember me”, noble recognition of Everardo Mujica Sánchez “Lalo Tex” by Tex Tex (1959-2016), projecting everywhere the luminaire figure of 89,488 for the number of people who are still missing until this end of the year 2021 in Mexico:

“Today we remember them, their memory gives us strength to face the future.”

Caifán Óscar Chávez (1935-2020) touched their hearts with his well-known bolero “Por ti”, along with a nostalgic photographic mosaic with all the artists honored that he wore with unmistakable images of Eulalio Cervantes Galarza “Sax” (1968-2021) .

Rubén Albarrán (Café Tacvba) joined the list of participating stars for “Fugaz”, the Guanajuato rapper Santa Fe Klan singing “Hasta que te saber”, by the Divo de Juárez Juan Gabriel (1950-2016) and the pop opera María León, interpreting “Thousand hours”.

Extensive party that lasted more than two hours, with the sunset in “Cumbia Cariñito”. The tireless gathered clamored to continue the party ad aeternum and then the extra gifts arrived: “The Perfect Dose” and “Fix me the Soul” (in the company of María Barracuda and Jorge “La Chiquis” Amaro).

Without further ado, the inexorable bolt: “Flags and balloons”, without missing, of course, “La Carencia”. Near midnight and on the edge of the stage, the Rococó Pantheons bowed down, being entertained with shouts and applause. Games of pyrotechnics set the faces of satisfaction on fire in the Foro Sol, fireworks that are undoubtedly repeated during the two remaining dates, December 11 and 12.

With process information