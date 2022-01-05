

Pizarro will return to the club where he won the Concacaf Champions League and Liga MX in 2019.

Midfielder Rodolfo Pizarro signed this Tuesday with Rayados de Monterrey, after his stint at Inter Miami of the US MLS, and will play the Club World Cup for the second time with the Mexican team in February.

“Rodolfo Pizarro, champion of the League and the Champions League (of Concacaf) with the Rayados, returns to the club to reinforce the team of technical director Javier Aguirre,” reported the team located in Nuevo León, northern Mexican state, in a press release.

The 27-year-old was loaned one year by Inter Miami to Monterrey, which will have the option to buy him in 2023.

Pizarro will help the Rayados in the first half of the year in which they will not only play the Club World Cup in February in the United Arab Emirates but will also have to face a Clausura 2022 in which Aguirre seeks his first Liga Mx title with him Monterrey.

Upon his arrival, Pizarro declared that he arrived at the club with the intention of giving himself “with all the passion in the world to commit to this shirt. I am too happy, I have come to win a place in the Eleven and to be champion “

Pizarro will live his second stage with the Northerners. In 2018, he left Guadalajara to sign for the Rayados. The numbers of his first stay at Monterrey were 64 games and 9 goals.

His first chapter with Monterrey was successful as he won the Concacaf Champions League and the League title in 2019, in addition to achieving third place in the Club World Cup the same year that was played in Qatar.

Rodolfo left the Rayados in 2020 by signing with Inter Miami, which has former British footballer David Beckham as one of its founders.

With Miami, Pizarro was one of his franchise players; in 47 games and scored 7 goals, however in the last season he lost prominence and therefore returned to Monterrey.

The attacking midfielder arrives at Aguirre’s team with the task of recovering his best version to stay in the sights of the Argentine Gerardo Martino, Mexico’s coach, to help the ‘Tri’ qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

In addition to Monterrey, Guadalajara and Inter Miami, Pizarro has played for Pachuca, with which he won the Clausura 2016 and earned a place to represent Mexico at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games.

In Guadalajara, Pizarro was a cornerstone of three titles, one in the League, a Cup and a Concacaf Champions League.

