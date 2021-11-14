11/14/2021 at 4:36 PM CET

Manchester City midfielder, Rodri, is the player of those summoned by Luis Enrique that has the highest market value with a total of 60 million euros. As one of the most important figures for Pep Guardiola in the team skyblue, the Spanish started against Greece and adds 29 caps to his 25 years.

The Madrilenian, who left Atlético de Madrid in exchange for just over € 60 million in the summer of 2019, is the first in a ranking in which players like Koke (€ 60M), Dani Olmo (€ 50M), Pau Torres (€ 50M), Aymeric Laporte (€ 45M) or Álvaro Morata (€ 45M).

The list of the 25 footballers present in the concentration of the Spanish team is as follows: Rodri (€ 60M), Koke (€ 60M), Dani Olmo (€ 50M), Pau Torres (€ 50M), Aymeric Laporte (€ 45M), Álvaro Morata (€ 45M), Carlos Soler (€ 40M), Mikel Merino ( € 40M), José Gayà (€ 35M), Pablo Sarabia (€ 25M), Gavi (€ 25M), Dani Carvajal (€ 25M), Íñigo Martínez (€ 25M), Brahim Díaz (€ 23M), Unai Simón (€ 20M ), Pablo Fornals (€ 20M), Diego Llorente (€ 20M), Rodrigo Moreno (€ 18M), David De Gea (€ 18M), Jordi Alba (€ 15M), Brais Méndez (€ 14M), César Azpilicueta (€ 13M ), Raúl de Tomás (€ 12M), Robert Sánchez (€ 11M) and Sergio Busquets (€ 9M).

Spain, in search of the pass to Qatar 2022

Luis Enrique’s Spain faces the last day of the group stage in the Qatar 2022 World Cup Qualifiers. He does it as the first of the group and with the option of drawing or winning against Sweden to seal the ticket: the stumble of the Scandinavian team in Georgia has left him the pass completely in his face.

The Spanish team is the great favorite to access directly and avoid the new repechage. THe is also part of the list of candidates for the title in the winter of 2022: behind some especially favorites such as France, Brazil, Italy or England, predictions give reigning European semi-finalist and UEFA Nations League runner-up a privileged position.