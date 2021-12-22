Through Instagram and Facebook Kim kardashian raised his voice to express his solidarity with Rogel Aguilera, Sentenced to 110 years in prison, for the tragic accident that occurred on April 25, 2019 in Denver, Colorado, in which four people died and 10 were injured.

The words of Kim Kardashian in favor of Aguilera: “I know everyone has been posting about Rogel Aguilera-Mederos this week. I took a deep leap to find out what the situation is. For those who do not know about this case, Rogel Aguilera-Mederos is a 26-year-old young man who was sentenced to 110 years in prison ”.

He continues: “He wasn’t drunk, his brakes on the semitrailer failed. Another shocking and unfair part of this case is that the judge did not want to sentence him to such a long sentence. However, due to mandatory minimums in Colorado, his hands were tied. The mandatory minimums remove judicial discretion and the need to terminate ”.

Kim’s request: “Colorado law really has to be changed and this is so unfair. Governor Jared Polis is a very good person and I know he will do the right thing. ”

It should be noted that Kim Kardashian has made more than one publication in favor of Rogel Aguilera. Kanye West’s ex-wife further added: “Another shocking part of the case is this post from the prosecutor after her conviction. Four people died in this tragic accident. Rogel is serving a life sentence for the accident, which will not only destroy his life, but also affect the lives of his wife and son. And yet, for some reason, the prosecutor thought it would be funny to post a photo of a brake shoe “trophy” that she received from a colleague with a license plate? It makes me so sick. “

Kim Kardashian’s position in favor of Aguilera is clear. He even assures that he will pray that the governor of Colorado, Jared Polis, basically commute Aguilera-Mederos’s sentence: “I pray that Governor Polis, who has been a leader supporting reforms that increase human dignity in the legal system, commute his sentence. ”.

Kim Kardashian joins the more than four million people who are joining for this cause. On December 16, it was learned that more than a million and a half people from all over the country joined a campaign to reduce and commute the sentence imposed on Cuban truck driver Rogel Aguilera Mederos, sentenced to 110 years in prison for an accident nearby. from Denver.

“It seems that the judge does not understand what ‘accident’ means or what ‘justice’ means. A failure of the brakes cannot lead to a sentence of more than a century. That needs to be corrected now. If I had the money, I myself would pay for the best lawyer to help Rogel, “Miguel Paneke, one of the thousands of people who have expressed solidarity with the Hispanic driver, told . from Miami.

“They treat him worse than the murderers who enter the schools and kill the children. Rogel must be the spearhead to change the unjust Colorado laws that allow such long sentences and to change the judges who do not do justice, “added Paneke of Cuban origin.

The petitioners affirm that Polis’ action is necessary because Aguilera Mederos, 25, was not intoxicated at the time of the accident, always collaborated with the authorities, and furthermore, he had not received the necessary training to drive a cargo truck on the road. down the Rocky Mountains to Denver, a sector of the highway known for its steep decline and its many curves, which push truck brakes to the limit, according to ..

Social networks are flooded with news about Aguilera’s case and thus hundreds of thousands, if not millions of signs of support in his favor.1

It seems that the young man is no stranger to the support he is receiving. And they even say that he has sent a message to all those who are advocating on his behalf.

