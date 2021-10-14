10/14/2021 at 1:48 AM CEST

. / Sao Paulo

Rogerio Ceni, who made history as a goalkeeper in the Sao Paulo, was announced this Wednesday as new coach of the Brazilian team, shortly after the departure of Argentine coach Hernán Crespo was reported. “We needed to make a quick decision” and “the correct option was Rogerio Ceni, who as a good Saopaulino did not need more than fifteen minutes to accept”, declared the president of the club, Julio Casares, alluding to the story that the now coach made as goalkeeper in the team. Sao Paulo was also Ceni’s first team as a coach, in 2017, and he led it in 35 games, with a balance of 14 wins, 11 draws and 10 losses, after which he was dismissed. His last experience on the bench was with Flamengo, from which he split last July, and since then he has been without a club.

Ceni hung up his boots in 2015 with three Brazilian Championships, two world club titles and two editions of the Copa Libertadores in his record, and also as the goalkeeper with the most goals scored in football history, with 131.

The departure of Argentine Crespo, “by mutual agreement” according to the club, was announced just a few hours before formalizing the hiring of Ceni. Crespo had taken over the Sao Paulo bench last February and got off to a good start with the conquest of the Paulista Championship, one of the most important regional tournaments in Brazil. However, it did not finish channeling the course in the League, where the team marches in thirteenth position, with 30 points, barely three above the drops to the Second Division, after 25 games played. In the last four meetings, Sao Paulo did not go beyond a draw, which ended up forcing their exit.

Crespo left Sao Paulo after eight months and 53 games, with a balance of 24 wins, 19 draws and 10 losses, according to the club.