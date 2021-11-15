Thanks to Wonder Woman – 92%, Patty Jenkins has shown that she has no problem delivering a great superhero film that maintains her style and vision. In fact, many saw in this title the true salvation of DC and the proof that not everything had to be controlled by Zack Snyder. Although Wonder Woman 1984 – 76% could not repeat the success of the first installment among the public, at least they left hope for a third part. In that sense, other production companies soon approached the creator for projects along the same lines, and her association with Lucasfilm seemed like an incredible opportunity that might not happen now, as Rogue squadron it has been postponed indefinitely.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

As a background, it must be remembered that years ago Patty jenkins was linked to Thor: A Dark World – 66% thanks to Natalie Portman, who conditioned her return to the director of Monster: Serial Killer – 82% will take the position. In the end, the creative differences between Disney-Marvel and the director reached a point of no return and another director was sought. The result? The sequel is considered one of the worst installments of the MCU and Portman vowed not to return to this type of production until Taika Waititi convinced her with a more relevant role in Thor: Love and Thunder.

When Jenkins did Wonder Woman, showed the world that audiences were ready for a movie starring a woman and Marvel was quick to advance their plans for Captain Marvel – 60%. Although it does not seem that the director has an interest in working on the heroes of this brand, her alliance with Disney would serve very well in Star Wars, a franchise that is going through a very difficult time when we talk about its film projects. It has long been confirmed that she would direct a spin-off called Rogue squadron, a group that already appeared in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back – 94% and that is mentioned in many of the comics and video games. After the success of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story – 85%, this film was shaping up to be one of the most interesting in the saga, but a few days ago the news was released that production was on hiatus and its release date, planned for Christmas 2023, was released in the company’s calendar.

The outlook is getting worse now that conflicts between the director and the producer have been confirmed. According to the editor of The Hollywood Reporter, Matthew belloniJenkins reached a very high point of frustration with Lucasfilm because the brand executives are doing a terrible internal job, and now the creator prefers to continue with other projects while the company tries to solve its own issues:

This is not unusual, of course, but it is a ridiculously recurring problem at Lucasfilm under the chairmanship of Kathleen Kennedy. Great directors are dying to make a Star Wars tape, until they sign and experience the micromanagement process and the committee’s plot-point-by-point process.

You may also like: Boba Fett’s book is the least expected premiere of Star Wars, according to survey.

Belloni writes this in an article called “It’s Time to Take ‘Star Wars’ Movies Away from Kathy Kennedy,” published in Puck News, and takes the opportunity to remind readers that this is not the first time this has happened:

It happened with the guys from Game of Thrones, David Benioff and Dan Weiss, who were hired to do a new trilogy, but withdrew. It also happened with Rian Johnson, writer and director of 2017’s Star Wars: The Last Jedi, whose already planned trilogy was shelved. Jenkins wasn’t about to waste her time, and she has other projects, notably Wonder Woman 3 at Warner Bros., where she enjoys more creative freedom.

The editor has a very important point and it is something that extends to the Marvel universe under the Disney company, and that is that several directors have complained that they are looking for them thanks to their style and reputation, they accept their proposals at the beginning, but then they do not show confidence during production, altering the filming. There are even cases where the director withdraws from the editing process and the final cut does not correspond to his original intention.

In theory, Rogue squadron It would be a Star Wars spin-off with an original story, but without losing the references that have been made of this group in other installments. The film would introduce us to a new team of pilots who seek to earn a reputation while facing various conflicts in the galaxy, and it would be a proposal set in the future of the saga, instead of serving as a prequel. In July, Patty jenkins He spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the project and confirmed that they had already been working for more than 6 months and the script was practically finished. What went wrong? Neither the director nor the company have made statements on the matter, but much is speculated that it has to do with the very specific plans that Lucasfilm has to unite all its titles. In the Disney + series this has worked well, but in the films it could be a hindrance to have to associate everything with possible future films and with others already made while trying to deliver something original and novel. Also, the production company has to approve the script in its entirety, and if they changed something that was very important to Jenkins, it is possible that she resisted. At this time it is not known if the project will be canceled, if the director will change or if they will settle the differences with the creator.

Do not leave without reading: Chloé Zhao reveals she wants to direct a Star Wars movie