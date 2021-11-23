After a historic year in which BRAVE Combat Federation held multiple live events in Europe and Asia, the global promotion based in Bahrain is preparing for his final extravaganza of 2021.

The organization will make its first foray into Belgrade, Serbia, on December 18 to celebrate BRAVE CF 56 at the state-of-the-art Belexpocentar, and the undercard is headlined by a pivotal lightweight meet between the Filipino superstar Rolando “The Incredible” Dy and the local hero Slobodan Maksimovic.

Dy, the 30-year-old son of the boxing legend and former WBC super featherweight world champion, Rolando Navarrete, He has been a mixed martial artist since 2011 and is one of the most recognizable faces of the entrenched sports scene in the Philippines.

With over 20 pro fights on his resume, Dy He has the experience of a seasoned veteran and has seen it all inside the cage. Always crowd pleasing, “The Incredible” he uses his dynamic boxing experience with impeccable takedown defense to outmaneuver his opponents.

Now you will have the opportunity to put on a show again with Maksimovic. On the other corner, Maksimovic has been in the game of MMA for over a decade and has extensive fighting experience with various outfits on his resume.

Ranked as the No. 5 lightweight in the US Peninsula Balkans, Maksimovic possesses a beautiful combination of strong grappling and attacking skills that has proven to be a potent formula for success, having accumulated an overall stellar record of 17-6-1.

Additionally, the 32-year-old Serbian is at the top of a two-fight winning streak and has won seven of his last eight outings since 2016. Dy, the winner of the BRAVE CF Fighter of the Year 2020, he desperately needs an impressive performance to keep up. its been in the 155 pound category.

In the meantime, Maksimovic He is eager to keep rolling and make a great first impression on the world stage.

In association with MMA League of Serbia, BRAVE CF will announce more matches for his first trip to Belgrade in the coming days.

Brave CF 56 Billboard *

Light weight: Rolando Dy vs Slobodan Maksimovic

Medium weight: Chad Hanekom vs Miro Jurkovic

Light heavyweight: Zvonimir Kralj vs Jakob Nedoh

Agreed weight (77 kg): Nikolay Nikolov vs Milos Cvetkovic

Bantamweight: Matiss Zaharovs vs Borislav Nikolic

* Billboard subject to change. More fights will be added

