LOS ANGELES (October 21, 2021) – Five-time champion Gervonta “Tank” Davis and powerful undefeated weight contender Rolando “Rolly” Romero went head-to-head during an intense press conference held at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles. Angeles this Thursday inaugurating the preview of their fight that will be broadcast on SHOWTIME PPV on Sunday, December 5 for the WBA World Lightweight Championship that currently belongs to Davis as part of a Premier Boxing Champions event at that same venue.

Davis is leading his third straight pay-per-view battling an outgoing lightweight opponent like Romero, and both 26-year-olds will put their respective undefeated records on the line. Davis will be back in Southern California for the first time since he knocked out Hugo Ruíz in front of a packed stadium in the first round of their date in February 2019.

Tickets for this event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions, GTD Promotions and TGB Promotions, go on sale this Thursday, October 21 at 10 am PT and can be purchased through AXS.com.

This is what those involved in the press conference said this Thursday from the City View Terrace at the STAPLES Center:

GERVONTA DAVIS

“I am grateful to be here to give another great fight to the fans. This is what we do. ‘Rolly’ only came to chatter, he tries to convince himself that he can win by talking, but he is afraid. I came to fight.

“Everyone talks only about his strength, but this is boxing. His skills are not on a par with mine. He cannot even boast of his power, since everyone knows that I will possess it. You can shoot, but how will you defend yourself when you are shot with those same bullets?

“He has been talking and talking for a long time. He’s looking to sell a fight, but I’ll show him he’s a loser on December 5. I did not come to speak, I came to fight. I don’t take anything personally. For me, this is not a fight, it is a business.

“My mission was to defeat José Pedraza and obtain the title. I didn’t provoke, I just got in the ring and showed that I was the best. (Romero) just came to speak. I will speak with my fists on December 5.

“Romero’s coach is only focusing on strength, not ability. He has not faced anyone like me, and he will see the difference.

“I have never turned down a fight, I am not afraid of anyone. I will fight anyone. I will fight a heavyweight, this is nothing to me. I have survived many different things.

“(Romero) is supposed to come to sell the fight. And I’m supposed to win. I’d rather punish him for 12 rounds than knock him out quickly. Part of me wants to humiliate him, but the most important thing will be to do my job.

“This fight is for the fans, they will be the real winners on December 5. Come support me. I am grateful to my team and all those who helped me to be where I am today ”.

ROLANDO ROMERO

“Everyone will see it on December 5, I will knock out Gervonta! I hope you heard it.

“I’ve been wanting to fight ‘Tank’ since 2017. We were supposed to train together in 2018, but he never came to do the sparring session. He did that twice, as he knew he was going to lose. I’ll knock you out on December 5.

“That’s how I am. So I was born. I started boxing at 17 and have maximized my chances. Everybody come see me knock him out on December 5th.

“He is so stubborn that it will be difficult to miss him. He is damaged by all of his opponents. Leo Santa Cruz was hitting him hard, and Barrios was also punishing him.

“He wants to run out of the ring every time he gets hit. This is what happens in sparring sessions and when he was an amateur. I was the one who had to force this fight as I have seen for years that he is an underdog and has only benefited from hitting 126 pound opponents.

“He doesn’t know the half of what I know. I came to knock him out in the ring. He’s arrogant and likes to look tough, but I’ll knock him out.

“Manny Pacquiao also has a quirky style, and look at what he’s accomplished. Does the fact that I fight differently mean that I am not skilled? Not at all.

“I will not enter the ring angry, just focused.”

FLOYD MAYWEATHER, President of Mayweather Promotions

“These are two great boxers who measure up every time they go out to fight. ‘Tank’ is a young dreamer out of Baltimore who has been through a lot and fought his way to the top. You have to take your hat off to that, no matter what anyone says, since he earned what he has achieved.

“I think ‘Tank’ is one of the best fighters on the planet. ‘Rolly’ says that he wants to face the best. The fight on December 5 will be phenomenal.

“’Rolly’ is tough and will fight anyone. That disposition makes him an intriguing opponent, he just wants to show that he is the best. It also hits with tremendous force. He has always accepted the challenges we have given him.

“’Tank’ is breaking records. I always told him that everything would come in due time and that he was going to fill stadiums just like me one day. He was rewarded for his patience and that is what we are doing.

These two are the future of boxing. I do not think this fight between two champions, undefeated artists of the knockout will reach the final bell. See you on December 5 ”.

CALVIN FORD, Davis Co-Trainer

“’Rolly’, I hope you keep talking like that. We’ll see who ends up speaking on the night of December 5

“Romero has a peculiar fighting style, but ‘Tank’ has two trainers and is ready for anything.

“I don’t train ‘Tank’ to knock out, I train him to last 12 rounds. So Romero will not be able to lower his guard ”.

BARRY HUNTER, Davis Co-Trainer

“Everyone knows what we came for. We respect our rivals a lot, and it is better that they do not save anything since we will definitely be at our best level.

“We were born for moments like this. There is no way this fight will reach the final bell… I trust Gervonta, I have faith in him, and I know what he’s going to do.

BULLET CROMWELL, Romero’s Coach

“I know that everyone says that here comes the champion, but the champion also had to go up to get where he is. ‘Rolly’ is like a young lion, ready to ascend.

“I am an Angelino. When we fight here, we will fight for a legacy. Not just for a belt and for money.

“I told ‘Rolly’ that Gervonta Davis stands between your legacy and changing your family. We don’t care about a particular style.

“I have a lot of respect for ‘Tank’ and his team. He is a great boxer, but Rolly is the future WBA champion on December 5. “

LEONARD ELLERBE, CEO of Mayweather Promotions

“We are excited to bring this huge event to the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, December 5th. People should be excited about this great match. Electricity is already pulsing and tickets are running out fast.

“These two boxers hate each other, and that is unusual in boxing. Floyd and I were at the Errol Spence Jr. vs. Mikey Garcia in 2019 and we told each other that suddenly Davis and Romero were ready to fight next to the ring. Floyd told them that they could do it, but inside the ring. And here we are now.

“’Tank’ is the most exciting fighter on the planet, hands down. He is also one of the biggest attractions and one of the best boxers on the planet. ‘Rolly’ has already admitted that he has been provoking ‘Tank’, and I’m sure ‘Tank’ will do his best to shut up ‘Rolly’.

“’Rolly’ is a very explosive fighter who goes looking for his opponent inside the ring. He is never lacking in confidence and he is very confident about prevailing on December 5.

“These two tremendous punchers are practically a knockout guarantee. Tune in to the fight on December 5 and you will see someone kissing the canvas. “

STEPHEN ESPINOZA, President of SHOWTIME Sports

“2021 has been one of the best years ever for SHOWTIME Sports with 42 events in total, half of them culminating in knockouts. I also don’t think the December 5 fight will come to the final bell with these two very powerful fighters.

“Week after week, year after year, SHOWTIME continues to set the standard for sport. Nobody in combat sports broadcasts better or more meaningful fights than we do. “

“This will be Gervonta’s 11th fight on SHOWTIME, and he continues to shine without being knocked down. Tank fights and fills stadiums while others talk.

“’Rolly’ hasn’t been knocked down as a professional either. He is a powerful puncher, one of the most talented in boxing, and he is the first to tell you. “