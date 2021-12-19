12/19/2021 at 23:04 CET

In the shadow of a star Nikola Mirotic or a Nicolás Laprovittola who unleashed all his scoring voracity in the first quarter, Rolands Smits was also key in the victory against PAO last Friday in a new confirmation of his innate ability to go to ‘war’ with everything and sacrifice his interests for the benefit of the group.

They are the echoes left by the last victory in the Euroleague and that they deserve to be remembered taking advantage of the fact that Barça has not played against BAXI Manresa at noon this Sunday due to several cases of covid in the Bages team.

The postponement (the ninth date is January 4) it has not displeased in the bosom of a Barcelona team in which Abrines, Higgins, Calathes and Sergi Martínez are injured while Nigel Hayes remains confined in Athens after his positive.

A ‘currante’

“Stop training so much, that your girlfriend or your wife will leave you! & Rdquor ;, Svetislav Pesic warned the Latvian a couple of seasons ago in a sensational anecdote to see how after a work session he stayed to repeat exercises by himself at the Palau as he used to do practically every day. It is the hallmark of the ‘warrior’.

Since he arrived at Barça in 2018 after completing a last season already on loan at a Fuenlabrada which he had joined in 2011 at just 15 years old, Smits has always stood out for his capacity for sacrifice and for taking advantage of any opportunity without ever complaining when not had them.

Saras ‘marks’ very closely to Smits

Throughout these last three years, power forward has improved remarkably on the shot of three, on the rebound or on the low post, skills that Jasikevicius values ​​very much. In fact, he has given him some anger and ‘marks’ him closely, since he is convinced that he can continue to grow.

Anyway, maybe the section in which does not stop taking steps forward is in decision making. The Baltic, ‘quota’ having been in Spain since youth, has learned to identify when to do each thing, one of the aspects in which he hesitated in his first two seasons at Barça.

In Athens, Smits scored eight points, including two triples when things were worst. in the third quarter. However, where he shone the most was under the hoops, where he does not hesitate to throw himself to the ground or for any ball without an owner. He caught nine rebounds (three in attack) and distributed an assist to value +10.

Rolands Smits brings a lot to this Barça

Wednesday, against relief

Runner-up of the last edition and solo leader of the Euroleague, Barça will close the first round on Wednesday at 9:00 p.m. at the Palau against the fittest team in the tournament.

Quietly after qualifying as Eurocup runner-up under Dimitris Priftis (now in the PAO), UNICS Kazan is marveling with Velimir Perasovic on the bench.

Hezonja is very important to Perasovic

With a fast and very ‘Americanized’ basketball the Tatarstan side is fourth leading the group of teams that has 10 victories and has won seven of their last eight games.

Along with the wayward ex-azulgrana Mario HezonjaIn UNICS, the Nigerian Tonye Jekiri (ex Baskonia) and the Americans Isaiah Cainan, John Brown, Lorenzo Brown and OJ Mayo shine, all of them except the African with more or less experience in the NBA.