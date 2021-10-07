The Derby company has confirmed, through its CEO, the start of testing of the first electric Rolls-Royce, whose deliveries are scheduled for 2023.

The ad is historic, for all that it means for a brand as prestigious and historic as Rolls-Royce. The CEO of the company, Torsten Müller-Ötvös, has confirmed that the start of testing of its first electric car: “It’s imminent”

It is one of the most important releases in the history of Rolls-Royce Motor Cars, since Charles Rolls and Henry Royce They decided to build the best car in the world.

Now, 117 years later, the British company is going to start the road test program of its future electric car, which will be a product of super luxury unique in its category, as recognized by the brand.

The car will be tested in full view of everyone and the first deliveries They will arrive in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Rolls-Royce’s first electric car: the prophecy is fulfilled

Rolls-Royce will have, for the first time, a car powered by electric motors. Already at the beginning of the century, Sir Henry Royce founded a company dedicated to the creation of dynamos and electric motors for cranes.

However, it was Charles Rolls who prophesied an electrified future for automobiles. In 1900 he created the first electric vehicle that he named Columbia, although it was not very viable for ordinary use.

“Now the time has come to fulfill Rolls’ dream,” they say on the brand. “The electric motor is perfect for Rolls-Royce cars: it is quiet, refined and delivers torque instantly.”

A great challenge for the British brand

The incorporation of electrified mechanics requires significant challenges for the brand, in order to offer a product with the same quality as always to its demanding customers.

For this, the Derby company has designed a very demanding test program, which includes covering 2.5 million kilometers, equivalent to an average of 400 years of use of a Rolls-Royce, through every corner of the world.

In addition, these tests will be carried out in full view of all, on roads around the world, under any type of weather conditions and on all types of terrain.

A whole new name

Finally, the brand’s next zero-emission car will receive a new name to symbolize the beginning of a new era. A name that is described in the British house as “powerful and innovative”, as has already happened with other historical models of the past, such as Phantom, Ghost and Wraith.

Rolls-Royce’s new electric car will be called Specter, a name that fits into the ethereal environment and a different world to which all the brand’s products belong.

This article was published in Autobild by Álvaro Escobar.