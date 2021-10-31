10/31/2021 at 23:05 CET

Swedish Zlatan Ibrahimovic, with his 400th league goal and a penalty committed on him, led to the victory by 2-1 of Milan in the field of the Roma of the Portuguese José Mourinho and allowed Stefano Pioli’s team to catch up with Napoli in command of the Italian Serie A standings.

Rome

Patrick; Karsdorp (Shomurodov, 80 ‘), Mancini, Ibañez, Viña (Carles Pérez, 68’); Cristante, Veretout; Zaniolo, Pellegrini, Mkhitaryan (Afena-Gyan, 46 ‘); Abraham (El Shaarawy, 63 ‘).

Milan

Tatarusanu; Calabria, Kjaer, Tomori, Hernández; Bennacer (Romagnoli, 76 ‘), Kessie; Saelemaekers (Ballo Touré, 68 ‘), Krunic (Bakayoko, 76’), Rafa Leao (Tonali, 76 ‘); Ibrahimovic (Giroud, 57 ‘).

Goals

0-1 M. 25 Ibrahimovic. 0-2 M. 57 Kessie. 1-2 M. 90 El Shaarawy.

Referee

Fabio Maresca. TA: Zaniolo (7 ‘), Karsdorp (24’), Mancini (49 ‘), Veretout (90’) / Ibrahimovic (28 ‘), Tomori (65’), Calabria (67 ‘), Giroud (77’), Kessie (81 ‘). TR: Hernández (2A, 66 ‘).

Incidents

Olympic Stadium. Day 11. 60,000 spectators.

Ibrahimovic’s third goal in five league games played, with a masterful direct free kick that struck down the Portuguese goal Rui Patricio, put down the party to a Milan that showed personality and clear ideas. The ‘rossoneri’ thus manage to break a historical streak of José Mourinho: it is the first league match that he lost in Portuguese at home in all his history in Serie A.

He combined with quality and prevented Roma from managing possession of the ball. His drive could be rewarded with the 2-0 before the break, but an offside by Ibrahimovic caused the cancellation from a great goal by Portuguese Rafael Leao, who had beaten Rui Patricio with a “hat” before pushing the ball to the bottom of the head tights.

Also Ibrahimovic, again offside, saw his 2-0 goal annulled at the beginning of the second half, but it was only the last warning before the second goal. The Swede was knocked down in the area by Brazilian Roger Ibañez and Kessie transformed the maximum penalty for sure.

The bad news for Milan came shortly after, when Frenchman Theo Hernández received the second yellow and was sent off for a foul on the edge of the area. The red one, which caused controversy in the Milan team because there was a possible lack of the Englishman Tammy Abraham to the Bosnian Rade Krunic, will prevent him from playing next week’s derby against Inter Milan.

Outnumbered, Stephan El Shaarawy restored hope to Roma with a great goal in the 93rd minute, but insufficient to get points from the Olympic duel.