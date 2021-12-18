It is no secret to anyone that Carmen Villalobos’ career has placed her as one of the multifaceted actresses that Telemundo has had, since she has dared to give life to a good and a villain in a masterful way.

And it is that his rise to fame was thanks to the soap opera, “Without breasts there is no paradise”, and then he returned for the other part of the story in the same role as “Catalina la Grande”.

However, her most recent participation in the remake of “Café con aroma de mujer”, undoubtedly showed a Carmen Villalobos that very few knew, with which she wasted sensuality and talent.

Now, the Star is immersed in a new adventure that has generated a lot of controversy among his followers, as there are those who assure that hers is indisputably acting.

And it is that for a few months, Villalobos was booked to host “Imparables School” a reality show for entrepreneurial women, and without a doubt she has kept her mouth shut with her good role as host.

What is indisputable is that at 38 years of age, the one born in Barranquilla, Colombia, has launched her most sensual side, and proof of this is the number of images that she points to on her social networks.

The actress has always been characterized by her good taste and sensuality printed in each of the photographs she posts on her Instagram account, which are applauded by her more than 18 million followers.

But it has also become an inspiration, and if you still don’t know what to wear for Christmas, Carmen Villalobos has shared two good options for the upcoming December dates.

Romantic or sexy?

It is no secret to anyone that the famous actress of Colombian origin has a figure of heart attack, because each of the clothes she wears make her look like a true goddess and now she even gives recommendations.

Villalobos posted a video through his Instagram account where he shares with his followers some options to wear at Christmas and each one has its personal stamp.

In the short clip, the Telemundo star is seen wearing a sexy long silver dress with a pronounced “V” neckline and see-throughs with the bare back, a very elegant and very sexy look.

But from one moment to the next, the Star dazzles by changing with a short dress with fringes on both sleeves and at the end of the skirt, the dress color is a platinum wine, which is undoubtedly more romantic, youthful and informal.

What is a fact is that both options that accentuate the beauty, good taste and spectacular figure of the actress, as well as two very good options for the dates that are to come.

As expected, the video has exceeded 300 thousand reactions on Instagram, as well as receiving thousands of comments applauding both options and ensuring how beautiful it looks in both outfits.

Follow the Herald USA in Google news, Go ahead CLICK HERE