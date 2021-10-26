10/26/2021

On at 20:48 CEST

In the preview of the meeting between Chelsea and Norwich, Lukaku of how young he analyzed his matches. The Belgian forward’s parents couldn’t come to his matches and film them, so Lukaku developed the ability to remember point by point what was happening in each match.

Lukaku assured in the program before the league game between Chelsea and Norwich that his great memory capacity helped him reach the football elite: “After the games I could remember in detail everything that had happened.”

The Belgian forward assures that when his parents could not go to see his games, he counted them with complete accuracy “from the first to the last minute.”

Memory helps you find mistakes

This memory capacity has transferred her to professionalism, Lukaku says that when he fails he is able to see where the error is: “If I miss a shot, I can know perfectly well where I made the mistake. I realize if it is in some step, in the positioning of the body or in whatever”.

After the victory in Malmö, it became known that Lukaku can speak up to 8 languages, something that the Belgian humbly qualified: “I understand German a little and Dutch and Flemish are very similar.”

Lukaku, sensitive bass for the blues

In the Champions League match, Lukaku suffered a sprained ankle that will leave him off the pitch for a month. For now Chelsea has not noticed his absence, in the later league game, the blues won by a resounding 7-0 at Norwich.