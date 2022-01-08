01/08/2022 at 11:05 CET

The Spanish Lucas Eguibar, current world champion, and Alvaro Romero They finished this Saturday the snowboardcross World Cup event held in Krasnodar (Russia) in 25th and 8th places, respectively.

The two Basques from the Movistar SBX Team had passed the qualifiers on Friday, Eguibar with a ninth place and Rosemary with the twenty-seventh.

In the round of eighth Eguíbar has been eliminated. The final jump relegated him to fourth position in his series, reported the Spanish Winter Sports Federation, and adds 60 points for the World Cup.

For its part, Rosemary, 18, made a good descent, risking, and finished second in his series of eighths after the disqualification of the Russian Daniil Donskikh by touch to the current World Cup leader, the Austrian Alessandro Haemmerle.

Rosemary he qualified fourth in the small final, a “giant step” in his fight for the Olympic square, according to the Spanish Federation. He also adds 320 points for the World Cup.

The victory in the grand final was for the German Martin Noerl, which was imposed on the French Martin Surget, to the Austrian Julian Loeftner and to german Paul Berg.

This Sunday the second round of this important event will be played on Russian soil, with less than a month left until the start of the Winter Olympics in Beijing.